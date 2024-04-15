Metro Boomin & NAV Spin "Like That" At Coachella, Collaborators Show Love To Each Other On Stage

Even though Metro Boomin is not a rapper, fans are still going to flock to his live shows whenever possible. That proves just how massive the St. Louis producer has become over time, especially in the last year and a half. His 2024 has been nothing short of incredible already, dropping two albums in a matter of less than a month. Even though that is a big deal, especially due to how much quality is on each offering, what is even more incredible is how it has created this civil war in rap. One of the ways Metro Boomin has done that is by making "Like That," which he played at Coachella alongside NAV.

The Toronto born rapper and singer was an April 14 performer at the 2024 installment of the legendary music and arts festival. NAV certainly had the raucous crowd going even crazier after bringing Metro onto the stage with him. As most know, these two have a longstanding friendship which dates back to the late 2010s. NAV is one a handful of artists to have a full album with Metro, being Perfect Timing back in 2017.

Read More: Ice Spice Performs Unreleased "Y2K" Track At Coachella, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Cheer Her On

Metro Boomin Gets Showered With Praise At Coachella

The self-proclaimed Brown Boy made sure to ask the fans to give Metro his flowers after cutting "Like That" short. "Make some f***ing noise for the G.O.A.T., my brother for life Metro Boomin!" The producer extraordinaire made sure to show love right back, saying, "Y'all make some noise for my brother NAV, the motherf***in' Brown Boy!" It seems that the Canadian is still against Drake, after unfollowing him on social media just days after "Like That" dropped.

What are your thoughts on Metro Boomin and NAV playing "Like That" together at Coachella? Does this just prove further that everyone is against Drake at this point? Is this song still in your rotation, why or why not? Do you think more collaborations with NAV are coming soon? How do you feel so far about WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Metro Boomin and NAV. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: JuJu Smith-Schuster Baffles Fans By Posting His Private Parts On Snapchat