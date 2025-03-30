Lil Durk's New Album "Deep Thoughts" Boasts Divisive Streaming Debut Amid Prison Stay

Lil Durk recently issued a hopeful and determined message to fans after "Deep Thoughts" landed during his alleged murder-for-hire case.

Lil Durk still has a long ways to go before his October trial for alleged murder-for-hire, but in the meantime, fans still got to enjoy his career's next step, which he planned before this legal situation. Durk's new album Deep Thoughts just came out this week, and in its first day on Spotify, it reportedly garnered 7.1 million total streams. Platforms like Apple Music and YouTube also generated a lot of play, and while this doesn't compare to his more successful records, it's obviously understandable why. Nevertheless, the more important thing is that the Chicago artist expressed a lot of vulnerability on this LP, and fans care more about the quality rather than the hype.

"I WASN’T GON PUT THIS OUT BUT THEN I REMEMBERED THE STREETS NEED THIS," Lil Durk wrote of Deep Thoughts via Instagram. "NOT BEING OUTSIDE WITH Y’ALL WHEN I DROP IS HARD, BUT I KNOW I WILL FEEL Y’ALL LOVE AND ENERGY THROUGH THESE WALLS. THANK Y’ALL FOR ROCKING WITH ME THROUGH EVERYTHING. I TELL THESE STORIES SO OUR VOICE IS NEVER LOST. I’M COMING HOME SOON STRONGER THAN EVER. INSHALLAH, THE VOICE. LOVE, DURK."

Lil Durk & India Royale

Not everyone is a fan of Deep Thoughts, and many will scoff at this first-day Spotify debut, but The Voice couldn't care less. He knows his support system is strong, and at this point, he has more important things to focus on. However, 2025 actually became an incredible commercial year for Lil Durk so far. He recently received the most RIAA certifications out of any rapper this year, indicating how much his catalog continues to resonate with listeners and warrant play after play after play.

Elsewhere, Lil Durk celebrated his marriage to India Royale on this new album Deep Thoughts, in addition to his street reflections and rap game flexes. She stands by his side every step of the way in his court case, something they are both grateful they can support each other through. Although these first-day Spotify streams are not the wildest in the world, it seems like the last thing on Smurk's priority list, for both good and bad reasons.

