One of the best sneakers out there is the Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans have always loved the Jordan 11, however, there is no doubt that the Jordan 11 Low is a great alternative. Overall, this is a very versatile model that can be graced with a whole plethora of color schemes.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has graced this model with a ton of great offerings. Moreover, many of these have been women’s exclusives. This silhouette has proven to be a great women’s shoe, and Jumpman is aware of that. Consequently, women can expect more Jordan 11 Low exclusives this year.

Image via SneakerBarDetroit

Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin”

In the images down below, you can find the Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin.” We have seen plenty of Jordan 11 Low snakeskin models in the past, although a new version has arrived. Based on these images, you can tell right away that these will probably be a hit.

Firstly, the shoe has a white base near the top and the tongue. White is also on the midsole, for good measure. Secondly, the material going all around the toe box and the sides is a gorgeous yellow and white snakeskin. Lastly, the outsole is yellow to match the rest of the shoe.

Yellow Snakeskin – Image via SneakerBarDetroit

While these definitely will not be for everyone, there is a case to be made that this is the best Jordan 11 snakeskin version yet. Hopefully, Jordan Brand has further plans for this silhouette throughout the year.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, it has been reported that these kicks will drop on May 11th for a price of $190 USD. However, this date is not official so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think about these, down in the comments section below.

Image via SneakerBarDetroit

Air Jordan 11 Low – Image via Nike

Image via SneakerBarDetroit

