The Air Jordan 11 Low is an underrated silhouette. It is the younger brother of the Air Jordan 11, which is considered to be one of the best Jumpman shoes of all time. The Jordan 11 Low has the potential for some phenomenal colorways and in 2023, it is set to receive its fair share of interesting and unique offerings.

One such model is the Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement” which can be found down below. This is an homage to the Air Jordan 3 which burst onto the scene with some incredible elephant print hits on the toe box and back heel. With this shoe, we have grey cement aesthetics all around the upper thanks to the patent leather. From there, the rest of the shoe is white which creates a nice contrast.

For now, it is believed that this brand-new Air Jordan 11 Low will be dropping on April 1st of next year for a price of $190 USD. This release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.