Fans of the Air Jordan 11 Low have been blessed with some truly amazing colorways over the past few years. While most people prefer the OG version of the Jordan 11, it is impossible to deny the power of a low-top sneaker.

In 2022, the Air Jordan 11 high is getting two new colorways. Of course, these models are on the horizon. One of them is the women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” while the other is an interpretation of the Air Jordan 11 Low’s “Cherry” offering.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey”

Looking ahead to 2023, it has become clear that Jordan Brand plans on coming through with a new Air Jordan 11 Low. This news is coming straight from the likes of @zsneakerheadz and @kicksaluoluo2 on Instagram. They have come through with some valued leaks in the past, and they have delivered yet another.

According to the Instagram post below, fans will get a “Cement Grey” AJ11 Low next year. This shoe will have your usual white base, with some grey patent leather wrapped around the body. Additionally, this sneaker will have an icy blue outsole. Regardless of how you feel about neutral color schemes, you have to admit these are dope.

Overall, the Jordan 11 Low has always proven itself to be a worthy silhouette. This is one of those shoes that Jumpman could pump out colorways, for decades. Thankfully, the brand keeps these offerings to a minimum, which ultimately makes each release that much more special.

Release Rumors

If you are interested in copping this Air Jordan 11 Low, you will be able to do so on April 1st of next year. For now, however, this is simply a rumor, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

