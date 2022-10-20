One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This is a sneaker that came out as Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA, and as a result, fans immediately took a liking to it. The patent leather upper made this shoe feel like something you could wear with a suit and tie. Eventually, the sneaker was given a ton of amazing colorways, and in 2022, we are getting two more offerings.

Among these is the women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy,” which is pictured below. The shoe has a dark shade of navy blue as the base, while the velvety suede that goes around the shoe is a lighter shade of blue. This all culminates with a white midsole and a navy blue outsole that helps bring the entire thing together.

For those of you out there who want to grab these for your collection, you will be able to do so as of November 11th, for a price of $225 USD. These kicks will be available on both GOAT and Flight Club in multiple sizes. Let us know what you think of this brand-new model, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

