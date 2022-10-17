If you love the Air Jordan 4, then you have been subjected to a ton of amazing colorways over the years. This is one of those shoes that Jordan Brand has always sought to support as it is a fan favorite. 2022 has been a good year for the sneaker, and 2023 is set to be a solid year as well. Before the year is out, Jumpman is gearing up for the “Midnight Navy” model, which can be found below.

This is a familiar colorway that features a white leather base throughout the upper. From there, the shoe’s midsole is both navy and cement grey. From there, we continue to have cement highlights up near the laces. Navy blue is also present throughout, especially on the Jumpman logo that is found on the tongue. Overall, it is yet another solid colorway from Jordan Brand.

If you are looking to cop this brand-new Air Jordan 4 model, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, October 29th, for a price of $210 USD. Pairs will also be available over at GOAT and Flight Club. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

