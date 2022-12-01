By the time the Air Jordan 9 came out, Michael Jordan was already playing baseball. As a result, fans barely got to see MJ wear this shoe on the court. Unfortunately, this gave the shoe an unfavorable fate. Consequently, it didn’t have the cultural impact that Nike had hoped.

Regardless, Jordan Brand has been dropping new colorways of the shoe as of late. There are some sneakerheads out there who enjoy these, and those fans are being heard. Throughout 2022, we have seen some of these offerings, and one more will be released before the end of the year.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

In the official images down below, you can find the Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red.” This model is certainly going to excite some fans, as it combines some neutral tones with a pop of color. Overall, these are the types of color schemes that will help bring the Jordan 9 back.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a nice white base. Secondly, we are given grey patent leather that begins on the mudguard and goes all the way to the back heel. Lastly, pops of red appear around the laces, as well as the Jumpman logo on the midsole.

Fire Red – Image via Nike

When looking at this shoe in totality, it is clear the Jumpman has a solid vision for this shoe. Everything about it is unique, and we’re sure fans will agree. Of course, the Air Jordan 9 isn’t for everyone, however, this is a cool sneaker, nonetheless.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, December 13th for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and information from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

