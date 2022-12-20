If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.

Regardless, Jumpman has been doing some big things with the Jordan 9 as of late. New colorways are steadily being released, and fans can expect at least two new offerings per year. Overall, this has kept the Jordan 9 relevant, and fans of the silhouette are thankful.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 Returns

The latest colorway of the Air Jordan 9 to be revealed is this “Light Olive Concord” model, below. These are all motifs that have been used by Jordan Brand in the past, and they seemingly work well on the Jordan 9. If you love neutrals, then this will be the shoe for you.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a black upper. Secondly, brown is placed all throughout the silhouette, including the toe box, mudguard, and even the back heel. Furthermore, you can get some concord vibes on the tongue, as well as the Jumpman logo on the midsole.

Light Olive Concord – Image via Nike

Overall, this shoe is not going to be for everyone. The Jordan 9 is already a silhouette that divides people, however, the neutral tones will make this work in the Winter. Hopefully, in 2024, this shoe gets its proper treatment as it celebrates 30 years of life.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” does not have a release date. However, you can stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 9 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

