One of the most popular Jumpman models of all time is none other than the Air Jordan 11. This is a shoe with a lot of history, and fans have always loved garnering new colorways. Every year, we only get one or two new models, so it’s always special when they get revealed. One of the models dropping this year is a women’s exclusive “Midnight Navy” model that is being prepped for November.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have a fresh look at the AJ11 “Midnight Navy” that will definitely impress you. As you can see, the shoe has a velvet base that wraps all the way around. From there, a darker Navy is placed on top for some contrast. These elements come together to create a women’s exclusive that will have the men feeling a little bit jealous.

If you are looking to get your hands on these Air Jordan 11s, you will be able to do so as of November 11th of this year. An official confirmation from Jordan Brand is still on the way, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below.