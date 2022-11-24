There are some great Jumpman sneakers out there, one of which is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Up until maybe last year, no one was paying attention to this, or its big brother, the Air Jordan 2. However, the shoe is seeing a big resurgence, which is great news for all of its fans.

Jumpman has done a fine job when it comes to resurrecting certain models, and this is a prime example of that. Although some fans are still getting used to it, there is no doubt that people are coming around. That said, numerous colorways remain on the horizon.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood”

These past couple of weeks have seen a whole host of great teasers make their way to the market. One of them is the Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood.” This is a model that is being shared by @zsneakerheadz, as well as @masterchefian. Overall, it could definitely turn some heads.

As you can see from the video below, the upper is going to have a white base. Subsequently, there is a bit of beige suede on the sides. Lastly, the main element here is burgundy which is found on the tongue, back heel, and the lining of the shoe. It’s a nice look that will appeal to a wide group of people.

All-in-all, it is nice to see this silhouette getting some recognition. It’s a model that will soon become a staple, and 2023 will definitely bring us more great offerings.

Release Rumors

At the time of writing this, there appears to be no rumored release date for the Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood.” However, you can expect these to drop in the Spring of next year. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world. Additionally, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

