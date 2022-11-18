Shoes like the Air Jordan 2 are making a huge comeback, and subsequently, so is the Air Jordan 2 Low. Both of these silhouettes were underappreciated for a very long time. Now, however, Jumpman is trying to bring them back in a big way. It’s an interesting development, but a cool one nonetheless.

The last 12 months have seen this shoe receive a ton of great colorways and collaborations. That said, 2023 is almost here, and Jumpman seems to have a lot of plans for this sneaker. This should certainly come as great news for those who are fans of the silhouette.

The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 2 Low “UNC”

Thanks to Instagram sneaker insiders like @zsneakerheadz, we have seen some nice Jordan 2 Low teasers. The latest to be shown off is this “UNC” colorway. Of course, “UNC” has always been a huge motif for Jordan Brand, and now, it is returning on the Air Jordan 2 Low.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering down below, this shoe has an all-over white base. Additionally, the sneaker has light blue highlights on the back heel, cuff, and even the sides. Furthermore, the outsole is split by grey at the front and blue at the back.

Overall it is a nice, clean, inoffensive colorway that will appeal to a broad range of people. Sometimes, that is really all you need. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else Jumpman comes up with.

Release Rumors

In the Instagram post above, it is being reported that this shoe is on pace for a July 22nd release. This news has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

