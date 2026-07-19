Fragment And Timberland Rumored To Be Teaming Up On A New Boot

Fragment Design and Timberland are teaming up on a new 6-inch boot. Hiroshi Fujiwara first teased the project back in December 2025. Reports now suggest the collaboration could release this September.

The boot sticks close to Timberland's original design language. Nothing about the silhouette has been reworked or altered significantly. Two colorways were shown in the initial preview images.

One comes in Timberland's classic wheat finish. The other uses an all-black construction instead. Fragment's lightning bolt logo sits next to the Timberland tree icon. Both marks appear together on the boot's lateral heel panel. A leather hangtag stamped "FRGMT" hangs from the boot's laces.

The boot keeps its padded collar and rugged lug outsole intact. Waterproof construction remains part of the build as well. This project follows a familiar pattern in Fujiwara's recent collaborations. He often pairs restraint with subtle, easily recognizable branding choices.

Fragment has worked with brands like Nike, Converse, and Louis Vuitton before. Timberland has also collaborated with names like Supreme in the past. This project continues that boot's long streetwear history.

No official release date has been confirmed by either brand. For now, September remains the timeframe fans are watching closely. More details should surface as the release date approaches.

Fragment x Timberland Boot

The collaboration keeps Timberland's core construction almost entirely untouched. That includes the boot's waterproof upper and durable lug sole. Fragment's contribution comes through small, deliberate branding choices instead.

The lightning bolt logo sits laser-etched beside the Timberland tree emblem. That placement keeps the co-branding subtle rather than overpowering the design. The metal "FRGMT" hangtag adds a final collectible touch to each pair.

Both the wheat and black colorways preserve the boot's classic profile. Neither version strays from what longtime Timberland fans already expect. This approach reflects Fujiwara's broader design philosophy across past projects. He typically favors small tweaks over full silhouette changes.