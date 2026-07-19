Rick Ross Plays Coy When Asked About Not Going To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

"I was at the show the other night, the Hov show," Joe remarked, as caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter. "'F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit' came on. Love that song. Absolutely love that song. That's that s**t. There was a large amount of people in there that thought you would be coming out to perform, 'cause everybody came out to perform."

"That feels amazing," Ross replied simply, which led the room to burst into laughter after some silence. Budden asked if the Maybach Music Group mogul was busy or if folks asked him to pull up. He didn't get a direct answer concerning the second half of the question, but it looks like money got in the way of a potential guest appearance.

"I most definitely was flying out of Philly to Cleveland to get some moonyon," he responded. "I most definitely went to go pick up a little moonyon. So I'm glad y'all felt the vibrations, you know what I'm saying?"

Flip pushed back on Rick's vague answer, but Ross emphasized he needed to get his bag. But it seems like he's happy to hear folks missed him at the show.

Jay-Z & Rick Ross' History

"In '08, before I turned in my second album, I had a meeting with Hov," Ross remarked. "We went to lunch. He said 'Rozay, versus writing to every beat you like, write to every record you can make work.' He told me a quick story about 'Big Pimpin.' I said, 'Okay, bet.' So, I went from writing one record to every 80 beats I liked, to writing 40 records out of every 80 beats I could make work."