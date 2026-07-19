Rick Ross Plays Coy When Asked About Not Going To Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Shows

Jay-Z brought out Beyoncé, Nas, Eminem, and a whole lot of other special guests for his Yankee Stadium shows last weekend. But of course, he couldn't bring out everybody. A lot of people hoped to see Rick Ross on stage with Hov when "F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit" came on, including Joe Budden. On a new episode of his self-titled podcast, he asked Rozay himself why he didn't pop out to perform.
"I was at the show the other night, the Hov show," Joe remarked, as caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter. "'F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit' came on. Love that song. Absolutely love that song. That's that s**t. There was a large amount of people in there that thought you would be coming out to perform, 'cause everybody came out to perform."
"That feels amazing," Ross replied simply, which led the room to burst into laughter after some silence. Budden asked if the Maybach Music Group mogul was busy or if folks asked him to pull up. He didn't get a direct answer concerning the second half of the question, but it looks like money got in the way of a potential guest appearance.
"I most definitely was flying out of Philly to Cleveland to get some moonyon," he responded. "I most definitely went to go pick up a little moonyon. So I'm glad y'all felt the vibrations, you know what I'm saying?"
Flip pushed back on Rick's vague answer, but Ross emphasized he needed to get his bag. But it seems like he's happy to hear folks missed him at the show.
Jay-Z & Rick Ross' History
Rick Ross and Jay-Z most recently linked up on the "GOD DID" track from four years ago. Jay signed Rick to Def Jam in 2006, and Ross has praised Jay multiple times since. That's in addition to their other collaborations like "Free Mason" and "The Devil Is A Lie." Back in October of 2023, he weighed in on the viral "Dinner with Hov or $500K" debate, affirming the former.
"In '08, before I turned in my second album, I had a meeting with Hov," Ross remarked. "We went to lunch. He said 'Rozay, versus writing to every beat you like, write to every record you can make work.' He told me a quick story about 'Big Pimpin.' I said, 'Okay, bet.' So, I went from writing one record to every 80 beats I liked, to writing 40 records out of every 80 beats I could make work."
As for the Roc Nation mogul's own take, he urged fans to take the money a few years ago. After all, his guidance is already on his albums.
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