Rick Ross Admits He Will Always Celebrate Drake Collabs Despite Beef

Rick Ross collaborated with Drake on some of his biggest songs, a dynamic that has soured a lot since its heyday. Despite their fallout regarding the Kendrick Lamar battle, though, he still looks back fondly on their history and understands it can never change.

Rozay made these remarks on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he denied the notion that his dynamic with Drizzy is fake. As caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, he responded to Budden's question about criticism he received for performing some of these collabs despite the feud.

"No, you got to realize, anything that we created in the past, Rozay gon' celebrate," the Maybach Music Group mogul remarked. "You understand? You can't change the past, you control the future, you dictate all that. So anything we've ever created is celebrated. Yeah, we with that. We bosses. We don't even care. Play all them n***as s**t. We ain't on no h*e s**t. We rich n***as."

Then, Joe said he and many others are "heartbroken" that the duo won't put out more fire together. "Y'all as a tandem and as a duo... Just on some making records s**t, what you two n***as were able to accomplish, what do you say to the n***as that are upset that they won't hear that again, and they blame you?" Budden asked.

"I feel you, I feel you," Ross replied. "Y'all n***as gon' get over it. Trust me. You gon' get over it. Trust me. Move on, get some lil' bread, get this Set In Stone. Trust me. You gon' say, 'I feel it. Rozay was right.'"

Joe seemed disappointed by this answer. But it seems like the reality moving forward with no reconciliation in sight.

Drake & Rick Ross Beef