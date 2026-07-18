Rick Ross Admits He Will Always Celebrate Drake Collabs Despite Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Admits Always Celebrate Drake Collabs Beef
Nov 4, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Rick Ross announces his new album during a timeout between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Rick Ross was recently on "The Joe Budden Podcast," where he talked about his fallout with Drake and how he reflects on their history today.

Rick Ross collaborated with Drake on some of his biggest songs, a dynamic that has soured a lot since its heyday. Despite their fallout regarding the Kendrick Lamar battle, though, he still looks back fondly on their history and understands it can never change.

Rozay made these remarks on The Joe Budden Podcast, where he denied the notion that his dynamic with Drizzy is fake. As caught by Micah Jung Un on Twitter, he responded to Budden's question about criticism he received for performing some of these collabs despite the feud.

"No, you got to realize, anything that we created in the past, Rozay gon' celebrate," the Maybach Music Group mogul remarked. "You understand? You can't change the past, you control the future, you dictate all that. So anything we've ever created is celebrated. Yeah, we with that. We bosses. We don't even care. Play all them n***as s**t. We ain't on no h*e s**t. We rich n***as."

Then, Joe said he and many others are "heartbroken" that the duo won't put out more fire together. "Y'all as a tandem and as a duo... Just on some making records s**t, what you two n***as were able to accomplish, what do you say to the n***as that are upset that they won't hear that again, and they blame you?" Budden asked.

"I feel you, I feel you," Ross replied. "Y'all n***as gon' get over it. Trust me. You gon' get over it. Trust me. Move on, get some lil' bread, get this Set In Stone. Trust me. You gon' say, 'I feel it. Rozay was right.'"

Joe seemed disappointed by this answer. But it seems like the reality moving forward with no reconciliation in sight.

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Drake & Rick Ross Beef

For those unaware, Drake and Rick Ross' beef began when the latter accused the former of sending French Montana a cease and desist. They traded disses across various tracks, including plenty of social media trolls and (in Ross' case) some media and interview comments about their dynamic and fallout. The "Lord Knows" duo may not have a future, but that doesn't mean the past is irrelevant.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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