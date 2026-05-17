Rick Ross Retracts Shade To Biggs Burke While Dissing Rory & Mal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Rick Ross Shades Biggs Burke Dissing Rory Mal
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Recording artist and rapper Rick Ross performs during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
This situation with Rory, Mal, and Biggs Burke all started when Rick Ross chose to trash Drake's new album "ICEMAN."

Rick Ross was seemingly ready to mend things with Drake, but the ICEMAN disses got in the way. However, a surprising result of that trade was Ross scathingly dissing podcast hosts Rory and Mal for "glazing" the Toronto superstar. But he also threw some shade at Mal's brother Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the cofounder of Roc-A-Fella.

"Rory and Mally, I see why Joe Budden fired you losers," Rozay remarked online, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "Let Biggs Burke know the boss is waiting for him to come kiss the ring... I want to talk about Biggs Burke. That n***a ain't pay his taxes. How he went broke? What he was doing? He got caught with 20 bags of weed... None of the royalties, none of the business, none of the money. Man, I'll make Dame [Dash] go in on y'all n***as. You glazers, d**k-sucking little peons."

However, Ross seemed to backtrack this in a social media video caught by @TheRocSupremacy on Twitter. "Biggs Burke, you got somebody that loves you," he expressed. "You got somebody that really loves you. I'ma leave it at that. I love that person too. But you other d**k-sucking minis, you other glazers, don't nobody love y'all."

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

New Rory & Mal Responds To Rick Ross

On the New Rory & Mal podcast, Rory Farrell and his partner didn't respond much to the Maybach Music Group mogul, at least directly. But their cohost Zip certainly did, going off on him during the show.

"Yo, Ross... If you ever say some s**t like that again about some d**k-sucking s**t, we gon' talk about how many d**ks you saw as a correctional officer," he remarked, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "Don't never say no s**t like that to none of my n***as again...

This was a very interesting development to see given that it started with the "Lord Knows" duo feuding. For those unaware, Rick Ross' beef with Drake emerged during the Kendrick Lamar battle of 2024. The former collaborators went at each other for an alleged cease and desist to French Montana in Ross' case and jealous betrayal from Drake's perspective. While a hatchet burial seemed to be on the cards, it seems completely out of the question now.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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