Rick Ross Retracts Shade To Biggs Burke While Dissing Rory & Mal

"Rory and Mally, I see why Joe Budden fired you losers," Rozay remarked online, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "Let Biggs Burke know the boss is waiting for him to come kiss the ring... I want to talk about Biggs Burke. That n***a ain't pay his taxes. How he went broke? What he was doing? He got caught with 20 bags of weed... None of the royalties, none of the business, none of the money. Man, I'll make Dame [Dash] go in on y'all n***as. You glazers, d**k-sucking little peons."

However, Ross seemed to backtrack this in a social media video caught by @TheRocSupremacy on Twitter. "Biggs Burke, you got somebody that loves you," he expressed. "You got somebody that really loves you. I'ma leave it at that. I love that person too. But you other d**k-sucking minis, you other glazers, don't nobody love y'all."

New Rory & Mal Responds To Rick Ross

On the New Rory & Mal podcast, Rory Farrell and his partner didn't respond much to the Maybach Music Group mogul, at least directly. But their cohost Zip certainly did, going off on him during the show.

"Yo, Ross... If you ever say some s**t like that again about some d**k-sucking s**t, we gon' talk about how many d**ks you saw as a correctional officer," he remarked, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "Don't never say no s**t like that to none of my n***as again...