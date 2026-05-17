Rick Ross Retracts Shade To Biggs Burke While Dissing Rory & Mal

Rick Ross was seemingly ready to mend things with Drake, but the ICEMAN disses got in the way. However, a surprising result of that trade was Ross scathingly dissing podcast hosts Rory and Mal for "glazing" the Toronto superstar. But he also threw some shade at Mal's brother Kareem "Biggs" Burke, the cofounder of Roc-A-Fella.
"Rory and Mally, I see why Joe Budden fired you losers," Rozay remarked online, as caught by Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter. "Let Biggs Burke know the boss is waiting for him to come kiss the ring... I want to talk about Biggs Burke. That n***a ain't pay his taxes. How he went broke? What he was doing? He got caught with 20 bags of weed... None of the royalties, none of the business, none of the money. Man, I'll make Dame [Dash] go in on y'all n***as. You glazers, d**k-sucking little peons."
However, Ross seemed to backtrack this in a social media video caught by @TheRocSupremacy on Twitter. "Biggs Burke, you got somebody that loves you," he expressed. "You got somebody that really loves you. I'ma leave it at that. I love that person too. But you other d**k-sucking minis, you other glazers, don't nobody love y'all."
New Rory & Mal Responds To Rick Ross
On the New Rory & Mal podcast, Rory Farrell and his partner didn't respond much to the Maybach Music Group mogul, at least directly. But their cohost Zip certainly did, going off on him during the show.
"Yo, Ross... If you ever say some s**t like that again about some d**k-sucking s**t, we gon' talk about how many d**ks you saw as a correctional officer," he remarked, as caught by 2Cool2Blog on Twitter. "Don't never say no s**t like that to none of my n***as again...
This was a very interesting development to see given that it started with the "Lord Knows" duo feuding. For those unaware, Rick Ross' beef with Drake emerged during the Kendrick Lamar battle of 2024. The former collaborators went at each other for an alleged cease and desist to French Montana in Ross' case and jealous betrayal from Drake's perspective. While a hatchet burial seemed to be on the cards, it seems completely out of the question now.