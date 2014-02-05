absence
- SportsKyrie Irving Explains His Nets AbsenceKyrie Irving is back with the Nets, telling reporters that he "just needed a pause".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLogic Explains Social Media Absence & Confirms Arrival Of Newborn SonLogic finally broke his silence about his recent social media hiatus, revealing that he's got new music coming and that his wife has given birth to their child.By Lynn S.
- TVDave Chappelle's Reason For Missing Grammy Award Acceptance RevealedChappelle's "Sticks & Stones" won Best Comedy Album last night. By Noah C
- SportsDerrick Rose Reveals What Led To Sudden Knicks Departure In 2017Rose wasn't feeling it at the time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPascal Siakam "Doubtful" For Game 4 Of Raptors-76ers Playoff SeriesPascal Siakam is suffering through an injury he may have picked up after colliding with Joel Embiid.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Announces Extended Leave From Talk Show For "Personal & Physical Well-Being"Sending well wishes to Wendy Williams.By Chantilly Post
- MusicOffset's Mom Explains Why Takeoff Wasn't With The Migos At The AMA'sLook out for Takeoff's solo album.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne Explains Why Drake Wasn’t Featured On “Tha Carter V”Lil Wayne says "clearance issues" was the reason Drake wasn't on "C5."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSantigold Says Lauryn Hill Yanked Her From Tour Without Giving Proper NoticeLauryn Hill reportedly snubbed both Nas and Santigold as openers for "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentT.I. & Tiny Granted Another Leave Of Absence In Divorce ProceedingsAnother good sign for T.I. & Tiny's relationship.By Alex Zidel
- MusicParis Jackson Responds To Absence From Janet Jackson's BMAs PerformanceParis Jackson offers an explanation of sorts to her fans as to why she was absent from Janet Jackson's Billboard Music Awards performance.By Rose Lilah
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Details Why Kanye West Was Noticeably Absent From Met GalaFinishing up five albums will take up a lot of your time.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDenzel Curry Says He's Quitting Rap IndefinitelyDenzel Curry is taking a mental health break, with no return date in mind.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Will Return To Spotlight After-Birth: ReportThe cosmetics mogul is slated to come out of hiding soon.
By David Saric
- MusicXXXTentacion Says He's “Going To Disappear For A Little While”XXXTentacion says he's going to take a break from the public eye soon.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Skips Workout To Be With Iggy AzaleaLooks like someone's getting "Mo' Bounce" off the field.By Matt F
- MusicMissy Elliott Addresses Absence From MusicMissy Elliott is eyeing a music comeback, but when?By Kevin Goddard