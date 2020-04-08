boot
- TV"Baddies" Fans Petition To Boot Rollie Off The ShowThis seems a bit extreme for the reality TV show, but we know that even fans think her fights are doing a bit too much.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPardison Fontaine Rocks MSCHF Big Red Boots Amid Megan Thee Stallion Breakup RumorsThe rapper posted a picture of him in the viral red shoes, and many think that he might've got a "boot" from Megan Thee Stallion.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersAdidas Yeezy Desert Boot "Taupe Blue" Coming Soon: First LookKanye West's Adidas Yeezy Desert Boot is returning this month.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNBA x Louis Vuitton Collaborate On New Boot: First LookAn NBA x Louis Vuitton collab has been anticipated for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Rocks Yeezy Season 8 Boot In Public For First TimeKanye West was spotted in Calabases donning a pair of Yeezy Season 8 boots in public for the first time since he debuted the style at Paris Fashion Week.By Lynn S.