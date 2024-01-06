"Baddies" Fans Petition To Boot Rollie Off The Show

Baddies East fans are apparently not happy anymore with Rollie Pollie's contributions to the show, as a petition surfaced online to kick her off. Moreover, as of writing this article, the change.org page received over 65,000 signatures out of their next goal of 75,000. In fact, this goal went up quick after the petition already amassed its goal of 50,000, which was when this started to gain traction on the Internet and social media. Granted, this is one of many petitions on the site to alter the structure of this Zeus Network show, so we doubt that it will hold any significant weight. Regardless, it will still be interesting to see whether she leaves the show for other reasons and whether she keeps adding reasons to make petitions about her.

Furthermore, we assume that many folks are unhappy with Rollie Pollie because of her treatment of other cast members on the show. While the Baddies series has always been– and will likely remain– quite combative programming, even die-hards draw certain lines in the sand. For example, her fights often go pretty far in the aggressive and unprompted direction. Perhaps more attentive fans can provide some more context in the comment section down below, but it's hard to tell exactly why this sets Rollie apart from other stars.

Read More: Sukihana & Rollie Pollie Fight In Intense “Baddies East” Trailer Ahead Of Next Week’s Premiere

Fans Petition For Rollie To Not Return To Baddies

Still, she has a long way to go if she wants mainstream recognition of the same caliber as Natalie Nunn, Sukihana, and other Baddies members. Nicki Minaj recently hosted a livestream with Monica and Keyshia Cole as part of her rollout for her new album, Pink Friday 2. When they asked who should join their supergroup as a fourth member, they expressed confusion and ignorance when someone suggested Rollie Pollie. We'll always wonder whether the Barbz's Queen ended up watching some reality TV to catch up.

Meanwhile, the reality TV program remains as volatile and juicy as ever. There's still plenty of room for folks to issue petitions against other Baddies, too. As such, depending on where this call to action goes, maybe there will be more democratic fan involvement in who gets to shine. For more news on Rollie Pollie and the latest updates on the Baddies series, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: New “Baddies” Episode Preview Shows Biggie & Scarface Ramping Up Beef