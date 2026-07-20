Mikal Bridges Laces Up A Rare Tiffany x Nike Collab

Mikal Bridges wore the Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low at Fanatics Fest. He appeared on stage for a panel discussion during the event. Bridges kept his outfit simple in an all-black fit.

He paired the sneakers with black sweatpants, a black tee, and a cap. This collaboration first released back in March 2023 as Tiffany's debut sneaker. Nike and Tiffany & Co. worked together on the design.

The shoe uses a black suede upper with subtle luxury touches throughout. A Tiffany Blue Swoosh runs along the side of each shoe. The tongue features Tiffany's cursive branding above a soft leather lining.

A sterling silver piece sits on the heel, adding a premium detail. Extra laces came included in yellow, white, and Tiffany Blue. Everything shipped inside a co-branded Tiffany Blue box at release.

The shoe drew inspiration from "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and its opening scene. It also nodded to the Air Force 1's roots in New York City. That connection tied both brands back to their shared New York identity.

Fanatics Fest brought Bridges into a much more relaxed setting than usual. Wearing a well known collaboration fit right into that laid-back appearance. It's a small detail, but one longtime sneaker fans clearly noticed.

Mikal Bridges At Fanatics Fest

This Air Force 1 leans on subtle details rather than bold branding. Premium black suede forms the base of the entire upper. The Tiffany Blue Swoosh stands out as the shoe's most recognizable feature.

Silver hardware on the heel nods to Tiffany's long history with sterling silver. The heel piece includes laser-etched branding tied to both companies. Inside, a black leather lining keeps the design consistent throughout. Multiple lace options let wearers switch up the shoe's overall look.