Ghostface Killah's Son Infinite Coles Drops Heartfelt Tracks About His Neglect

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 351 Views
Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah performs with Nas at Bridgestone Arena Wednesday night, Sept. 20, 2023. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Infinite Coles has previously called Ghostface Killah out for being an absent father, although he hopes they can reconnect one day.

Ghostface Killah just dropped his new album Supreme Clientele 2 last month, and his son Infinite Coles is dropping a new album of his own, SweetFace Killah, on December 5. Ahead of its release, the queer artist dropped the title track and music video, plus the track "Dad & I," as two more lead singles for the project this week, following the release of the "Boots – Ballroom C*NT mix" and "BGM" records.

For those unaware, Infinite Coles previously called Ghostface Killah a "deadbeat," and these new songs air out more family issues. The title track is more confrontational, with a peppier beat and scathing lines like "How your body count up, but your pockets is starving? / How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father?" However, he clarified on Twitter that this is not a diss, and the "Dad & I" track proves that.

By comparison, this is a more sweet and emotional cut that seeks more reconciliation, respect, recognition, and acceptance from the Wu-Tang Clan legend. We will see if he responds to these new tracks and the upcoming album.

Ghostface Killah Son

"I have hope people see me for me," Infinite Coles told VIBE about his new project. "With this album, I plan to really take off. I feel like it’s my time — something beautiful is headed my way. I feel like I stand out from lots of other artists, especially in my community, because I’m talking about things that I never hear anyone talk about. People just wanna make a quick hit, but never tell us what’s really going on inside their hearts. And I just feel like if no one will, then I will."

Concerning the "Metaphysics" MC and "Dad & I," Infinite had this to say. "[I'm] finally telling my side of the story and how I feel about the whole situation. It’s very positive and about nothing but love. I have no hate towards my father at all, I love my father, I just wish we could connect and understand one another and respect each other, I haven’t seen my father in over 10 years. I always wonder if he’s okay, I wonder if we will be able to mend or have a conversation before one of our time is up, I just always wonder. So this song is just me pouring out the last bit fight I have in me for him to reach out."

