Ghostface Killah's Son Infinite Coles Drops Heartfelt Tracks About His Neglect

Ghostface Killah just dropped his new album Supreme Clientele 2 last month, and his son Infinite Coles is dropping a new album of his own, SweetFace Killah, on December 5. Ahead of its release, the queer artist dropped the title track and music video, plus the track "Dad & I," as two more lead singles for the project this week, following the release of the "Boots – Ballroom C*NT mix" and "BGM" records.

For those unaware, Infinite Coles previously called Ghostface Killah a "deadbeat," and these new songs air out more family issues. The title track is more confrontational, with a peppier beat and scathing lines like "How your body count up, but your pockets is starving? / How you in a Mack truck, but forget you a father?" However, he clarified on Twitter that this is not a diss, and the "Dad & I" track proves that.

By comparison, this is a more sweet and emotional cut that seeks more reconciliation, respect, recognition, and acceptance from the Wu-Tang Clan legend. We will see if he responds to these new tracks and the upcoming album.

Read More: Ghostface Killah Has A Strong Message For Drake

Ghostface Killah Son

"I have hope people see me for me," Infinite Coles told VIBE about his new project. "With this album, I plan to really take off. I feel like it’s my time — something beautiful is headed my way. I feel like I stand out from lots of other artists, especially in my community, because I’m talking about things that I never hear anyone talk about. People just wanna make a quick hit, but never tell us what’s really going on inside their hearts. And I just feel like if no one will, then I will."