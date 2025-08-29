Ghostface Killah Tells The Breakfast Club How He Feels About Today's Rap

Ghostface Killah originally said he would never make a Supreme Clientele 2, but the fans demanded it, so he decided to after 20 years.

Ghostface Killah, who is currently promoting his new album Supreme Clientele 2, offered a measured reflection on hip-hop’s present state during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. Asked by host DJ Envy about the current landscape of rap and popular music, Ghostface responded with the perspective of an artist whose career has spanned three decades.

“I mean, you know, it kind of shifted. It shifted to another region,” he said. “And I get it, ’cause nothing stays the same.” His comments acknowledged what has been clear to listeners for years: the center of gravity in hip-hop has moved away from New York, once the unquestioned epicenter, toward cities like Atlanta, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles. Rather than lament the change, Ghostface framed it as part of the genre’s natural evolution.

His advice for navigating shifting tides was direct. “You just got to do you. You just got to stay in your lane,” he said. For Ghostface, artistic survival lies in remaining authentic, not chasing trends. It is a philosophy that has guided his own discography, from the raw immediacy of Supreme Clientele in 1997 to later projects that blended soul samples with cinematic storytelling.

Ghostface Killah On Today’s Hip Hop

He also spoke to the endurance of his generation of rappers. “For the people I came up with… they still out there,” he said. “Even though they probably got grandkids.” 

The remark underscored hip-hop’s multigenerational reach, with artists from the 1990s still active while newer names define the charts. Ghostface resisted framing his comments as a dismissal of contemporary styles. “Not trying to take away from what else is going on,” he added. 

Instead, he positioned his outlook as one of balance—respecting innovation while remaining loyal to the principles of what he calls “real music.”

His response revealed the mindset of an artist who has witnessed hip-hop’s constant reinvention but refuses to be swept away by it. For Ghostface Killah, adaptation does not mean compromise. It means holding on to the core of one’s artistry while recognizing that the culture, like life itself, never stands still.

