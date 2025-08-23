Ghostface Killah Wants Tyler, The Creator To Send Him Beats

Jul 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Rapper Ghostface Killah at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
However, the specific Tyler, The Creator song that led Ghostface Killah to this conclusion may surprise you.

The Wu-Tang Clan has influenced every subsequent hip-hop group to some degree, even if Ghostface Killah and Tyler, The Creator might not see many direct parallels between the Wu and Odd Future. But the creative spirit and vision is certainly there, and we might even get these artists to collaborate one day.

Ghostface recently sat down with Ebro Darden to talk about his new album Supreme Clientele 2 and his overall legacy and impact in hip-hop. At one point of the conversation, which Ebro posted on his Instagram, he played the New York legend "Ring Ring Ring" off of Tyler's new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS.

"Music!" GFK enthusiastically repeated when he heard the funky dance beat drop. Darden told him that "the kids are going to be alright," whereas Ghostface Killah joked that Michael Jackson was about to drop a feature on the song. Then, Ebro Darden told him that the Hawthorne creative produces all his material, something that he didn't know. "Oh, yeah? He might got to send me a pack. I ain't know he was doing that." Collab hype quickly followed, and we sincerely hope we can at least hear a taste of this crossover one day.

Tyler, The Creator Camp Flog Gnaw

Of course, many fans of both artists would probably expect them to connect on some bass-heavy '90s boom-bap stuff, not on a sweet and melodic jam. But the results would probably still be stellar. In any case, this brought up the legacy of Wu-Tang in comparison to groups like Odd Future, and also shows both Toney Starks' contemporary appreciation and Wolf Haley's versatility.

They, along with other members of their respective entourages, have shown each other love while dismissing any comparisons between the two collectives. We'll see if this history leads to a collaboration in the near future, which would be awesome.

As for each artist's current moves, Tyler, The Creator just unveiled Camp Flog Gnaw for later this year, whereas Ghostface Killah's dropping reflective gems while promoting Supreme Clientele 2. Will Tyler get the memo and send Killah some killer instrumentals soon? Many fans hope so, no matter what shape it takes.

