DJ Akademiks Scolds Charlamagne Tha God For Coverage Of Drake Lawsuits

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Scolds Charlamagne Tha God Coverage Drake Lawsuits
Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Charlamagne tha God in attendance during South Carolina Gamecocks game against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks recently had a three-hour sit-down conversation with Charlamagne Tha God about their media conflict, Drake, and more.

Drake was one of various defendants in various lawsuits against Stake, DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, and others for alleged cryptocurrency gambling schemes, botting streams, and other accusations. Of the active lawsuits that remain on the docket, none of them have been confirmed. Others have been dismissed, but there's still a lot of debate over them. Akademiks couldn't help but scold Charlamagne Tha God for how he and others covered these matters, which he made clear during their recent sit-down conversation.

For those unaware, the two hip-hop media figures worked out a discussion following weeks of back-and-forth accusations regarding the Akademiks TV page and other conflicts. But Ak also has his own accusations against Charlamagne, accusing him of being a Roc Nation puppet and of not properly disclosing his financial and media ties to Hov's Times Square casino bid.

In a clip shared by this Akademiks TV page on Instagram, Akademiks chastised Tha God for how he and others allegedly portrayed the Stake lawsuits involving Drake. "The mere facts is this: y'all took Drake and these are entities y'all don't really like," he expressed. "Four or five lawsuits. We've not seen them litigated. One was in Virginia, just got thrown out... If it was someone that you weren't..."

The clip cuts off at that moment. But it seems like the streamer was suggesting Charlamagne would not bring up botting and gambling scheme allegations against the 6ix God if he was a bigger fan.

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DJ Akademiks' Charlamagne Tha God Debate

2Cool2Blog also caught a livestream clip from DJ Akademiks and shared it on Instagram. In it, he gives his account of Tha God's casino explanation, giving it little grace.

"The casino explanation was hilarious," Ak expressed. "Charla was like, 'But I did tell people.' I said, 'Charla, you told people, AKA the info technically was out there.' But for them to go find it, you know ain't nobody gon' find that bulls**t, man... Why didn't you tell people on the radio? 'I didn't tell people on the radio because if the casino went through,' he was going to have equity. 'I didn't tell people because technically, I had nothing until it got approved.' [...] Oh, really? Okay... That's what he said... I didn't want to have a legal conversation with him... I didn't really get an answer for that one."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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