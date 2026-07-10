DJ Akademiks Scolds Charlamagne Tha God For Coverage Of Drake Lawsuits

Drake was one of various defendants in various lawsuits against Stake, DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, and others for alleged cryptocurrency gambling schemes, botting streams, and other accusations. Of the active lawsuits that remain on the docket, none of them have been confirmed. Others have been dismissed, but there's still a lot of debate over them. Akademiks couldn't help but scold Charlamagne Tha God for how he and others covered these matters, which he made clear during their recent sit-down conversation.

For those unaware, the two hip-hop media figures worked out a discussion following weeks of back-and-forth accusations regarding the Akademiks TV page and other conflicts. But Ak also has his own accusations against Charlamagne, accusing him of being a Roc Nation puppet and of not properly disclosing his financial and media ties to Hov's Times Square casino bid.

In a clip shared by this Akademiks TV page on Instagram, Akademiks chastised Tha God for how he and others allegedly portrayed the Stake lawsuits involving Drake. "The mere facts is this: y'all took Drake and these are entities y'all don't really like," he expressed. "Four or five lawsuits. We've not seen them litigated. One was in Virginia, just got thrown out... If it was someone that you weren't..."

The clip cuts off at that moment. But it seems like the streamer was suggesting Charlamagne would not bring up botting and gambling scheme allegations against the 6ix God if he was a bigger fan.

DJ Akademiks' Charlamagne Tha God Debate

2Cool2Blog also caught a livestream clip from DJ Akademiks and shared it on Instagram. In it, he gives his account of Tha God's casino explanation, giving it little grace.