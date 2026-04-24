Drake, Adin Ross & DJ Akademiks Hit With Gambling Suit For "Inflicting Harm"

Drake may be gearing up for his new album ICEMAN, but he also has some legal trouble to handle. Following previous lawsuits against him for his Stake involvement, he, the gambling plaftorm, Adin Ross, and DJ Akademiks are the targets of a new illegal gambling and racketeering lawsuit in New Jersey.

According to court documents from Wednesday (April 22) reportedly obtained by Complex, Jason Nufio of Roselle, NJ filed a lawsuit accusing Stake of violating state gambling regulations. The legal filing also accuses Drizzy, Ross, and Akademiks using their celebrity platforms to promote the company while hiding their deals with them, thus leading Nufio and others to lose money on the platform.

In addition, the lawsuit claims Stake is being used as a financial scheme to artificially inflate the 6ix God's streaming numbers. It specifically accuses Ak of "knowingly and directly [assisting] Drake’s inflation of his streaming numbers through bot networks by publishing and promoting information that he knew to be false." Also, it claims he received payment through the gambling site's tipping feature.

Per the lawsuit, Jason Nufio accused Stake ads of "[concealing] the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wages stood to lose real money... They have inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform." The lawsuit also claims Stake's virtual "gold coins" currency is "a fig leaf to superficially avoid the appearance of illegal gambling and afford Stake a veneer of deniability."

Drake's Stake Lawsuits

Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This lawsuit follows legislation in New Jersey from August of 2025 making it illegal to join a sweepstakes casino or participate in it in the state. Nufio seeks recovery of his significant gambling losses and other damages. It's a similar legal pursuit to Drake and Adin Ross' other Stake lawsuits in New Mexico, Missouri, and Virginia.