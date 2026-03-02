Drake is coming under fire for allegedly winning Stake games four times more often than the average player. According to a new investigation from Bloomberg Businessweek, the rapper has been significantly more successful than other users while playing slot machine games operated by Stake's parent company, Easygo Entertainment. To make matters more interesting, his success rate plummets to typical averages while playing third-party games.
For the report, Bloomberg Businessweek studied 1,500 hours of live footage from 25 players. They found that Drake won big twice as frequently as the next-luckiest bettor.
Stake's Lawsuit
The report comes as Stake, Drake, and Adin Ross are facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that their livestreams using the platform mislead users about the risks and rewards of gambling. The filing accuses Drake and Ross of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." They have both denied any wrongdoing. Drake has been posting about his bets on Stake since reportedly signing a $100 million endorsement deal with the company in 2022.
Stake told Bloomberg Businessweek that their findings were “categorically incorrect," arguing that comparing win rates across different games “ignores how game mathematics work.”
Stake Cofounder Ed Craven previously shut down the idea of brand influencers getting better odds in a blog post in 2022. "I can assure everyone that despite certain widespread notions of odds being rigged in some people’s favors or money not being real, we have no direct control of the odds of any of our games as these are controlled by a third-party," he wrote at the time. "Odds are the same for all players regardless of their sponsorship status and money spent by promoters is very real. Real odds, real money, real players- These are things I believe should be the industry norm when it comes to influencer marketing."