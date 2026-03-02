Drake is coming under fire for allegedly winning Stake games four times more often than the average player. According to a new investigation from Bloomberg Businessweek, the rapper has been significantly more successful than other users while playing slot machine games operated by Stake's parent company, Easygo Entertainment. To make matters more interesting, his success rate plummets to typical averages while playing third-party games.

For the report, Bloomberg Businessweek studied 1,500 hours of live footage from 25 players. They found that Drake won big twice as frequently as the next-luckiest bettor.

Stake's Lawsuit

The report comes as Stake, Drake, and Adin Ross are facing a class-action lawsuit alleging that their livestreams using the platform mislead users about the risks and rewards of gambling. The filing accuses Drake and Ross of "glamorizing" a "highly addictive" product that “threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." They have both denied any wrongdoing. Drake has been posting about his bets on Stake since reportedly signing a $100 million endorsement deal with the company in 2022.

Stake told Bloomberg Businessweek that their findings were “categorically incorrect," arguing that comparing win rates across different games “ignores how game mathematics work.”