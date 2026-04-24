Drake Fans Are Selling Ice From His “ICEMAN” Structure For Thousands

Drake’s ICEMAN rollout is turning into one of the wildest fan moments of the year. And now people are trying to profit off it in the most ridiculous way possible. After fans flooded a Toronto lot earlier this week to chip away at Drake’s massive ice installation, it looks like some of them didn’t just leave with memories. They left with “inventory.” And now, that same ice is popping up online with some insane price tags attached.

One listing that started making the rounds shows someone trying to sell a chunk of the ice for $6,000. Yes, actual frozen water. Even crazier, other listings have surfaced asking for up to $25,000 for larger pieces, all claiming they came from the ICEMAN structure.

It doesn’t stop there either. The warning signs that were originally placed around the installation to keep things safe are now being flipped like merch. Some are listed for a few hundred dollars, which might honestly be more believable than paying five figures for a melting ice cube.

Pieces Of Ice Are Selling On Ebay

The whole situation comes right after Drake’s interactive rollout went viral. Fans showed up with tools, blowtorches, and whatever they could find to break into the structure, all trying to uncover a hidden clue. Eventually, streamer Kishka found the prize. Which was, a message revealing that ICEMAN is dropping May 15. Podcasters like Joe Budden have already hinted at what they hope to hear on the new project.

Now the aftermath feels just as chaotic as the event itself. Between people trying to resell pieces of the installation and others debating whether any of it is even real, it’s clear the hype is still going strong.