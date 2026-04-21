Earlier this week, Drake unveiled a huge ice installation in his hometown of Toronto to tease his upcoming album, ICEMAN. Apparently, the release date is hidden inside and will finally be revealed when the ice melts in about seven days. As fans wait for that to happen, several of them have flocked to the structure to take a look for themselves. Recently, one group even built a fire on top of it. Sadly, local police blocked it off after that due to public safety concerns.

Twitch streamer BigMonRaph also visited the structure yesterday. At one point during his stream, Drake tuned in and gifted him 1,000 subscriptions. This earned a big reaction from the internet personality, who immediately began to jump around and shout with excitement, as seen in a clip shared by @FearedBuck.

BigMonRaph was one of many to break off a piece of the structure in hopes of finding the release date. He was unsuccessful, meaning that fans still have to wait a bit longer to get the answers they're hoping for. According to the Canadian MC, the wait will be well worth it, and the LP is "BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY."

Who Is Featured On Drake's ICEMAN?

Anthony Fantano previously announced that ICEMAN would be dropping sometime over the weekend, but evidently, that was not the case. DJ Akademiks later slammed Fatano for this and demanded that everyone just allow the rollout to happen at its own pace.

“Ice Man this.. Ice Man that…. Every body just stfu and watch this movie play out,” he tweeted. “Enjoy the process as fans like me. Even if u a hater by now u done turned into a fan with speculating.”

Amid all the hype surrounding the upcoming album, many supporters have been speculating about exactly what they can expect. This is especially true when it comes to potential features. Young Thug, for example, recently took to his Instagram to repost Drake's impressive ice structure.