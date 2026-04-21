Young Thug Teases Feature On Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Rapper Young Thug performs on the Mojave Stage during weekend 2, day 3 of Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival on April 19, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
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Drake is dropping "ICEMAN" soon, and with a new sculpture going up in Toronto, Young Thug seems to have a scoop.

Drake's new album, ICEMAN, is the most anticipated release of 2026, and the fans cannot wait to dive in. On Monday, the artist came through with a new ice sculpture in Toronto. Underneath the ice is the release date for the album. This has activated his fanbase, with many Torontonians coming to the sculpture with blow torches and pick axes. It's been quite the sight to behold, and fans are eager to see how this all plays out.

With that in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that other artists are looking to show their excitement and support. There is a lot of speculation about who is on the album and who will deliver the best verse. One artist who has come up is none other than Young Thug.

Drake was a huge supporter of Thug's while he was in jail. One can imagine Thugger would be one of the first artists Drizzy calls for a verse. On Monday, Thug gave a bit of credence to this theory with a low-key post on his Instagram story.

As you can see, the artist reposted the ice structure. Immediately, this makes us think that Thug might just be on the album.

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Who Is Featured On ICEMAN?

There are plenty of artists who could be on ICEMAN. Of course, PartyNextDoor, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, and even Naomi Sharon are all names we could see being featured. For now, however, Drake is looking to keep things under wraps. He wants his fans to be surprised, and we don't blame him.

ICEMAN is going to be an event album in every sense of the word. J. Cole's The Fall-Off certainly fit that bill a couple of months ago. Now, it is Drake's turn to put in his submission for an album of the year contender.

If the rumors are true, this is an album that will be rap-heavy. It is Drake's first solo album since For All The Dogs, and the fans are hoping for some sort of return to form.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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