Young Thug Teases Feature On Drake's "ICEMAN"

Drake's new album, ICEMAN, is the most anticipated release of 2026, and the fans cannot wait to dive in. On Monday, the artist came through with a new ice sculpture in Toronto. Underneath the ice is the release date for the album. This has activated his fanbase, with many Torontonians coming to the sculpture with blow torches and pick axes. It's been quite the sight to behold, and fans are eager to see how this all plays out.

With that in mind, it should come as absolutely no surprise that other artists are looking to show their excitement and support. There is a lot of speculation about who is on the album and who will deliver the best verse. One artist who has come up is none other than Young Thug.

Drake was a huge supporter of Thug's while he was in jail. One can imagine Thugger would be one of the first artists Drizzy calls for a verse. On Monday, Thug gave a bit of credence to this theory with a low-key post on his Instagram story.

As you can see, the artist reposted the ice structure. Immediately, this makes us think that Thug might just be on the album.

Who Is Featured On ICEMAN?

There are plenty of artists who could be on ICEMAN. Of course, PartyNextDoor, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Future, and even Naomi Sharon are all names we could see being featured. For now, however, Drake is looking to keep things under wraps. He wants his fans to be surprised, and we don't blame him.

ICEMAN is going to be an event album in every sense of the word. J. Cole's The Fall-Off certainly fit that bill a couple of months ago. Now, it is Drake's turn to put in his submission for an album of the year contender.