Young Thug Desperate To Change Name Because Of Jeffrey Epstein

BY Zachary Horvath
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February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YOung Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb.
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; YOung Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters Connect
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Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams II, wants to have nothing in common with the late convicted child sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Young Thug looks like he's going to do whatever it takes to change his government name. If you didn't know, the Georgia rapper's real moniker is Jeffery Lamar Williams II. So, what's wrong with it? Well, nothing really.

But with all of the chatter around the late Jeffrey Epstein—a convicted child sex trafficker—and the Epstein Files, Thug doesn't want to be associated with him in the slightest.

As caught by Kurrco, he expressed this in a quote tweet late last night. Thug came across a post from user Dr. Simon, who wrote, "And just like that… everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files." Alongside this message was a series of disturbing images of Epstein being inappropriate around children.

This led to disgusted reaction from Thugger who replied, "I’m changing my f*cking name asap bro." He didn't go any further than that, so we will see what happens next.

As caught by Complex, Meek Mill is also interested. He asked his former collaborator, "What you gone change it to?"

The Epstein Files would have been a major talking point on their own. However, due to the mentions of numerous celebrities and other big names, it's sparked rampant discussions online on how elites abuse their power.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

Is Young Thug Going To Be On ICEMAN?

Of course, one of those people having alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein is POTUS Donald Trump. It's led to many debates in political spaces as a result. Trump has refuted his ties to the New York financier, but many people aren't buying his statements.

But in some more positive news, Young Thug may have a guest spot on Drake's next album, ICEMAN. The close friends last worked together on the former's 2023 record BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.

What's got us and fans believing he'll be on the May 15 release is the fact that he posted a picture of Drizzy's massive ice structure that was built in Toronto to promote the album. He also tagged his IG account, champagnepapi, so we feel there's a good chance he makes the tracklist.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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