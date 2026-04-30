Young Thug Desperate To Change Name Because Of Jeffrey Epstein

Young Thug looks like he's going to do whatever it takes to change his government name. If you didn't know, the Georgia rapper's real moniker is Jeffery Lamar Williams II. So, what's wrong with it? Well, nothing really.
But with all of the chatter around the late Jeffrey Epstein—a convicted child sex trafficker—and the Epstein Files, Thug doesn't want to be associated with him in the slightest.
As caught by Kurrco, he expressed this in a quote tweet late last night. Thug came across a post from user Dr. Simon, who wrote, "And just like that… everybody stopped talking about the Epstein Files." Alongside this message was a series of disturbing images of Epstein being inappropriate around children.
This led to disgusted reaction from Thugger who replied, "I’m changing my f*cking name asap bro." He didn't go any further than that, so we will see what happens next.
As caught by Complex, Meek Mill is also interested. He asked his former collaborator, "What you gone change it to?"
The Epstein Files would have been a major talking point on their own. However, due to the mentions of numerous celebrities and other big names, it's sparked rampant discussions online on how elites abuse their power.
Is Young Thug Going To Be On ICEMAN?
Of course, one of those people having alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein is POTUS Donald Trump. It's led to many debates in political spaces as a result. Trump has refuted his ties to the New York financier, but many people aren't buying his statements.
But in some more positive news, Young Thug may have a guest spot on Drake's next album, ICEMAN. The close friends last worked together on the former's 2023 record BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.
What's got us and fans believing he'll be on the May 15 release is the fact that he posted a picture of Drizzy's massive ice structure that was built in Toronto to promote the album. He also tagged his IG account, champagnepapi, so we feel there's a good chance he makes the tracklist.
Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best