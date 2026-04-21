Police Shut Down Drake's "ICEMAN" Structure After Fans Built A Campfire On Top Of It

Yesterday, Drake came through with his best ICEMAN teaser to date. In downtown Toronto, a massive ice sculpture was erected, with Drizzy making the proclamation that beneath the ice was the release date for his new album.

As you can imagine, fans flocked to the scene of the sculpture, where they immediately tried to speed up the melting process. Fans brought lighters and cans of hairspray, while others brought mallets and pick axes. Videos from the sculpture began going viral on social media, and it looked like a pretty great time.

Last night, some fans managed to pull off a campfire on top of the sculpture. They brought some coals and were able to get the fire going. Unfortunately, it didn't seem to make much of a dent in the sculpture. After all, there are some massive blocks of ice here.

Toronto police had initially said that fans would not be able to touch the structure. As more fans showed up, the rules became a bit more bendable. However, once the campfire went up, the police had no choice but to intervene and shut things down for the time being.

Fans Excited About Drake's ICEMAN

At this time, Drake's ICEMAN sculpture is still up. It's not going away until it melts. However, don't expect fans to be close to it. In the morning, there is a chance that the police will reopen it, but with some stipulations. They don't want people to get rowdy and cause a public safety issue. That is the last thing anyone wants from this.

Regardless, this just shows that Drake is engaged with his fans right now. The fanbase is excited to find out the release date, and this sculpture is a new level of interactivity that we haven't seen in a very long time.

While the rollout for ICEMAN had been incredibly stagnant, it is clear that this project is now on the cusp of being released. In fact, some believe it could come as soon as next Friday.