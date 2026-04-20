Drake Fans Aren't Allowed To Touch His "ICEMAN" Structure

Drake fans won’t be allowed to touch his ICEMAN structure in Toronto to help speed up its melting process. The clarification comes after the rapper hinted that the release date for his new album will be revealed once it melts entirely. Pictures and videos of the ice blocks have been circulating on social media since Sunday night.

When Kurrco shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday afternoon, fans were furious. "LET US WORRY ABOUT OUR SAFETY N***A WE GETTING THAT RELEASE DATE," one user replied. Another praised Drake, adding, "This is genius because people are going to keep checking in to see if the ice has fully melted. It is an extremely effective way to promote a release date, and will remain in people's memories. This is an artistic event, not just a simple reveal."

Who Will Appear On "ICEMAN"?

While he's been hinting at the project since last year, Drake has yet to confirm many details about what fans can expect from ICEMAN. He's released three singles so far, including "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. Outside of those three artists, it's unclear who else will be making an appearance on ICEMAN.

Despite the lack of information about the project, there have been tons of rumors about its imminent release in recent days. Drake has been spotted filming a music video in Toronto, and Anthony Fantano claimed that he heard it'd be dropping in just days.