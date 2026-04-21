When Will Drake's "ICEMAN" Sculpture Finally Melt?

BY Cole Blake
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ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Drake has promised to finally reveal the release date for his highly anticipated new album when the ice melts.

Drake's ICEMAN sculpture could take at least two weeks to fully melt, according to Professor Valentin Crépel from the University of Toronto. The theoretical quantum physicist weighed in on when fans can expect to get access to the release date for the rapper's new album while speaking with Pitchfork on Tuesday.

“If the structure were fully solid, this would correspond to roughly 350 tons of ice!” he told the outlet. “In practice, the structure is almost certainly partially hollow—either deliberately, or because of voids between stacked blocks—so the true mass is lower. Even so, it is almost certainly above 200 tons.”

After explaining that it would require "roughly 70 gigajoules" of energy to melt the structure, Crépel noted that “estimating the melt time for a structure like this is inherently uncertain.” Regardless, he expects it will remain for at least two weeks.

As for the efficacy of fans chipping away at the blocks with ice picks, Crépel added that it could expedite the process. “Not only does it directly remove ice by the kilogram,” he wrote. “But it also increases surface roughness, which in turn enhances both solar and convective heat transfer.”

When Kurrco shared Crépel's prediction on X (formerly Twitter), users expressed their impatience in the replies. "He not making us wait for a date for 2 weeks if that is true that would genuinely ruin everything," one user wrote. Another remarked, "bro edging us."

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Drake's "ICEMAN" Release Date

Drake promised to reveal the release date for ICEMAN when the sculpture melts in a post on his Instagram Story on Monday. In response, fans rushed over to the ice blocks with pickaxes, blow torches, and other tools in an attempt to speed up the process.

He began promoting the project, last year, by hosting several livestream events in which he premiered three singles. They included "What Did I Miss?," "Which One" featuring Central Cee, and "Dog House" featuring Yeat and Julia Wolf. ICEMAN will mark his first solo album since feuding with Kendrick Lamar in 2024.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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