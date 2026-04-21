Drake Delivers Eye-Opening Prediction About "ICEMAN"

With Drake's ICEMAN on the Horizon, there is quite a bit of hype surrounding the album. On Monday, the artist set the hype into overdrive by erecting an ice statue in the middle of Toronto. Underneath the ice lies the release date for the album.

Fans have been trying to melt the ice as quickly as possible in an attempt to get to the release date. It has been an impressive way for the artist to engage with his audience. The fans are ready for the album, and they are going to great lengths to make sure they are able to listen to it.

With that being said, Drake has been keeping a watchful eye on the hype. He sees all of the fans flocking to his installation, and he is looking to make them all very happy people, very soon.

In fact, the artist took to social media, where he offered a prediction about ICEMAN that is going to get the fans excited. "THIS ALBUM BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY KNOW DAT," Drake said.

Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Almost Here

If this is true, then that means that Drake has a ton of hits on this album. It has been a while since the artist has had a true smash. Following the beef, a hit record could very well change people's minds. It's the best way to get revenge on those who declared him dead.

With that being said, there is still a lot that is unknown about this album. We don't know who is going to be featured. Furthermore, we also don't know which songs are going to make the cut. It has been almost a year since the release of "What Did I Miss?" This means we could see a completely new batch of songs make the cut.