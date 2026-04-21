Drake Delivers Eye-Opening Prediction About "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
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Drake is on the cusp of releasing his new album, "ICEMAN," and he is already writing some hefty checks about the project.

With Drake's ICEMAN on the Horizon, there is quite a bit of hype surrounding the album. On Monday, the artist set the hype into overdrive by erecting an ice statue in the middle of Toronto. Underneath the ice lies the release date for the album.

Fans have been trying to melt the ice as quickly as possible in an attempt to get to the release date. It has been an impressive way for the artist to engage with his audience. The fans are ready for the album, and they are going to great lengths to make sure they are able to listen to it.

With that being said, Drake has been keeping a watchful eye on the hype. He sees all of the fans flocking to his installation, and he is looking to make them all very happy people, very soon.

In fact, the artist took to social media, where he offered a prediction about ICEMAN that is going to get the fans excited. "THIS ALBUM BOUT TO PLAY INFINTESEMALLY KNOW DAT," Drake said.

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Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Almost Here

If this is true, then that means that Drake has a ton of hits on this album. It has been a while since the artist has had a true smash. Following the beef, a hit record could very well change people's minds. It's the best way to get revenge on those who declared him dead.

With that being said, there is still a lot that is unknown about this album. We don't know who is going to be featured. Furthermore, we also don't know which songs are going to make the cut. It has been almost a year since the release of "What Did I Miss?" This means we could see a completely new batch of songs make the cut.

There has also been a lack of singles over the past few months. We imagine Drake would want to beef up his rollout with a new song. This would get fans excited and would add an extra layer of hype to the project. Whatever the case may be, things are getting interesting.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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