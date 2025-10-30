Drake, Adin Ross, And Stake Facing Second Class Action Lawsuit In New Mexico

Drake in entangled in another legal dilemma. The difference this time though is that he's the one being sued, along with Stake and Adin Ross.

The Toronto rapper has yet to address any of this, but Adin Ross has. In a clip that surfaced yesterday (Oct. 29), the streamer didn't say much. All he did was denounce the Missouri suit as "bullsh*t." "Guys, there's nothing to talk about... you guys can look into it. I will tell you guys this: Read through the case yourself. It's f*cking bullsh*t... It's bullsh*t, it's f*cking bullsh*t."

"[Stake] threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." In continues, "Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross 'house money,' so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states."

