Drake, Adin Ross, And Stake Facing Second Class Action Lawsuit In New Mexico

BY Zachary Horvath 170 Views
The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Drake attends The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party Hosted By Drake And John Terzian at Delilah on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The h.wood Group)
Drake in entangled in another legal dilemma. The difference this time though is that he's the one being sued, along with Stake and Adin Ross.

The class action lawsuit portfolio is growing and fast against Drake, Adin Ross, and Stake. The celebrities and the online casino are now facing two cases, with the latest coming from a pair of New Mexico residents. These people, along with those from Missouri, allege that Stake is running an illegal operation that's disguised as a "social casino."

Folks from both states claim that even while Stake claims to not permit actual gambling, it's all just a ruse. In their exact words per Casino Beats, it's actually a "virtual clone."  Behind the scenes, they use a "dual-token system in which 'Gold Coins' (non-redeemable) purchases award bonus of 'Stake Cash' (redeemable at a 1:1 USD rate)."

Drake and Adin Ross have been some of the biggest voices for Stake. These New Mexico residents name them in their legal filing, alleging they make "millions of dollars yearly" to livestream their bets on the platform.

They allege this all being done to keep and draw in younger, more impressionable people.

As we alluded to earlier, people in Missouri are alleging the same. Their class action suit was filed in federal court on Monday, October 27.

The language in that filing is nearly identical to the one coming from New Mexico.

Read More: The 7 Most Outrageous Sp5der Pieces

Drake Stake Lawsuit

"[Stake] threatens the welfare of Missouri residents and especially its young people." In continues, "Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel. What makes it even more unsettling is that Stake apparently fronts Drake and Ross 'house money,' so any reported losses are part of a marketing tactic designed to draw attention. Stake’s influencer marketing, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed, among others, at teenagers in Missouri and in other states."

The Toronto rapper has yet to address any of this, but Adin Ross has. In a clip that surfaced yesterday (Oct. 29), the streamer didn't say much. All he did was denounce the Missouri suit as "bullsh*t." "Guys, there's nothing to talk about... you guys can look into it. I will tell you guys this: Read through the case yourself. It's f*cking bullsh*t... It's bullsh*t, it's f*cking bullsh*t."

Read More: Tyler, The Creator, & The Reckoning Of Edgelord-Rap Culture

