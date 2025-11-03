Snoop Dogg's Cousin Is At The Center Of Spotify Lawsuit That Implicates Drake

Drake may not be at the epicenter, but he finds himself in another legal predicament this week. On Sunday, November 2, Spotify was hit with a federal class action lawsuit, with "members of the general public" accusing them of turning a "blind eye" to Drizzy benefitting from "billions" of botted streams.

The legal filing was sent to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

One interesting angle amidst of all of this though goes back to those suing the streaming giant. West Coast rapper RBX was one those identified amongst the crowd, and he just so happens to be a cousin to Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger.

He was a signee of Death Row Records from 1992-1995. Moreover, he landed on a handful of big releases on the imprint back then. Those included Dr. Dre's The Chronic and Snoop's Doggystyle. RBX then went on to join Dre's then newly founded Aftermath from '96-2000.

While RBX most likely doesn't have any allegiance to Drake, it is interesting to see this given Snoop's respect for The Boy. But it's also worth clarifying that the "One Dance" hitmaker isn't a defendant in this suit.

But as for the contents of the filing, those suing Spotify allege that Drake's catalog has been gaining a plethora of fake streams from January 2022 through September 2025.

Drake Stake Lawsuit

This federal case is trying to point out that Spotify has been openly ignorant to this alleged truth. "This mass-scale fraudulent streaming causes massive financial harm to legitimate artists, songwriters, producers and other rightsholders whose proportional share is decreased as a result of fraudulent stream inflation on Spotify’s platform," it reads per NBC News.

A Spotify spokesperson recently released a statement about how they don't have anything to do with illegal streaming practices. In fact, the rep also says they have been doing what they can to combat this obstacle. "We cannot comment on pending litigation. However, Spotify in no way benefits from the industry-wide challenge of artificial streaming," it begins.

"We heavily invest in always-improving, best-in-class systems to combat it and safeguard artist payouts with strong protections like removing fake streams, withholding royalties, and charging penalties. Our systems are working: In a case from last year, one bad actor was indicted for stealing $10,000,000 from streaming services, only $60,000 of which came from Spotify, proving how effective we are at limiting the impact of artificial streaming on our platform."

For Drake though, this just another issue on his plate right now. Last week, him, Adin Ross, and online casino giant Stake were hit with two class action lawsuits. Folks in Missouri and New Mexico are accusing the trio of promoting illegal and predatory gambling.