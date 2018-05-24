reporting
- Pop CultureMeghann Cuniff Responds To Tory Lanez Calling Her Reporting Fake & BiasedThe worst part about Lanez's attacks in Cuniff's eyes is that she missed out on getting an IG plug for free.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsAaron Rodgers Blasts Reports That He's On Bad Terms With Matt LaFleurRodgers isn't feeling the rumors going around.By Alexander Cole
- MusicYoung Nudy's DJ Suggests Media's Spreading "Fake News" On 21 Savage ArrestDJ BJ refers to some of the details surrounding 21 Savage's arrest as "fake news."By Aron A.
- SocietyDon Lemon Of CNN: "White Men Are The Biggest Terror Threat In This Country"The guy has a point. By Brynjar Chapman
- TVR. Kelly The Subject Of New Sex-Abuse Doc By BuzzFeed News & HuluBuzzfeed News turns R. Kelly's cult allegations into a documentary. By Safra D