A$AP Rocky Catches Heat Over Message To Women Fans: "Thank God Y'all Didn't Know Me When I Was Single"

A$AP Rocky is currently on his Don't Be Dumb tour, which has proven to be a major success so far. Overall, the artist has been selling out shows and showing the world that he can still be an A-list rapper.

Rihanna has accompanied him on the majority of these tour stops. It has proven to be a family affair, which is something that fans have certainly appreciated. However, recent comments made by Rocky on stage have certainly rubbed some the wrong way.

In the clip below, Rocky tells the crowd, "thank god y'all didn't know me when I was single, I would've f*cked the sh*t out of you if you was pretty." It was a bold comment to make, especially when you consider how he has had three children with Rihanna since those single days.

A$AP Rocky With A Message

Over on The Neighborhood Talk, this completely rubbed fans the wrong way. "Call me what you want but if I’m married to a billionaire I just wouldn’t be playing with my bag the way he does with Rihanna," one person wrote. "She’s got all the kids she wanted. I’d tread lightly if I were him because she’s technically good now. If she doesn’t talk like this, neither should he. Seems like the men get overly confident at this point and start showing out. Saw the same thing with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon," said another.

Of course, no one on the internet knows how Rihanna actually feels about these comments. For all we know, she is cool with it and won't have much to say about it. That said, there is always a chance that this may have caused some issues back at home.