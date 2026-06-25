A$AP Rocky Catches Heat Over Message To Women Fans: "Thank God Y'all Didn't Know Me When I Was Single"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
A$AP Rocky had a message for the women in the crowd at his recent show, and some felt it was disrespectful to Rihanna.

A$AP Rocky is currently on his Don't Be Dumb tour, which has proven to be a major success so far. Overall, the artist has been selling out shows and showing the world that he can still be an A-list rapper.

Rihanna has accompanied him on the majority of these tour stops. It has proven to be a family affair, which is something that fans have certainly appreciated. However, recent comments made by Rocky on stage have certainly rubbed some the wrong way.

In the clip below, Rocky tells the crowd, "thank god y'all didn't know me when I was single, I would've f*cked the sh*t out of you if you was pretty." It was a bold comment to make, especially when you consider how he has had three children with Rihanna since those single days.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

A$AP Rocky With A Message

Over on The Neighborhood Talk, this completely rubbed fans the wrong way. "Call me what you want but if I’m married to a billionaire I just wouldn’t be playing with my bag the way he does with Rihanna," one person wrote. "She’s got all the kids she wanted. I’d tread lightly if I were him because she’s technically good now. If she doesn’t talk like this, neither should he. Seems like the men get overly confident at this point and start showing out. Saw the same thing with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon," said another.

Of course, no one on the internet knows how Rihanna actually feels about these comments. For all we know, she is cool with it and won't have much to say about it. That said, there is always a chance that this may have caused some issues back at home.

Either way, the fans are showing out for the tour, and Rocky, at the very least, appears to be having a good time.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 2