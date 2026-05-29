A$AP Rocky Sparks Drake Diss Speculation With Tour Outro

However, this is a very speculative interpretation that could mean many different things, and might not directly tie back to OVO. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the tour outro's visuals displayed an eye, a group of armed men, and most importantly for this conversation, an image of an owl followed by an image of a rat.

Many fans on both sides of this feud connected the owl to OVO and interpreted its juxtaposition with a rat as a negative connotation, at the very least. Maybe it's a specific snitching accusation, but again, this is all pretty unclear.

Given how owls are natural predators of rats, this could have nothing to do with this beef. After all, it's not exactly a favorable connotation for the Harlem creative. Still, some fans are running wild with this theory. But the issues between these former collaborators aren't about "rat" behavior at all.

Why Is Drake Beefing With A$AP Rocky?

Rather, A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef is mostly about their relationships with the same women. At least, that's how the former assessed it during an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this year.

Drizzy used to love Rihanna deeply, but their alleged romance and dynamic was not reciprocal to that degree. Instead, she had children with the A$AP Mob frontman, and his dynamic with the OVO mogul soured rapidly in the wake of that. Also, Rocky allegedly had relations with the mother of The Boy's son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux.

Now, especially after the Kendrick Lamar battle, Drake and A$AP Rocky are fully opposed. Rocky dissed the 6ix God on the Future and Metro Boomin collab album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, although he later admitted he regrets dragging their romantic crossovers into the spat.