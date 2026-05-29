A$AP Rocky Sparks Drake Diss Speculation With Tour Outro

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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ASAP Rocky Drake Diss Speculation Tour Outro
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: A$AP Rocky attends Compound Art &amp; Sound DJ Jazzy Jeff Uguhmugga Jam Session on May 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Drake recently dissed A$AP Rocky on "ICEMAN," so fans are reading deeply into the "Don't Be Dumb" world tour.

A$AP Rocky recently kicked off his Don't Be Dumb tour in Chicago on Wednesday (May 27), and it already sparked debate. That's because of an alleged Drake diss featured during the concert's outro, which follow The Boy's disses towards Rocky on ICEMAN.

However, this is a very speculative interpretation that could mean many different things, and might not directly tie back to OVO. As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, the tour outro's visuals displayed an eye, a group of armed men, and most importantly for this conversation, an image of an owl followed by an image of a rat.

Many fans on both sides of this feud connected the owl to OVO and interpreted its juxtaposition with a rat as a negative connotation, at the very least. Maybe it's a specific snitching accusation, but again, this is all pretty unclear.

Given how owls are natural predators of rats, this could have nothing to do with this beef. After all, it's not exactly a favorable connotation for the Harlem creative. Still, some fans are running wild with this theory. But the issues between these former collaborators aren't about "rat" behavior at all.

Read More: Who Is Lamb? The “Overkill” Artist With Co-Signs From Drake & SZA

Why Is Drake Beefing With A$AP Rocky?

Rather, A$AP Rocky and Drake's beef is mostly about their relationships with the same women. At least, that's how the former assessed it during an interview with DJ Akademiks earlier this year.

Drizzy used to love Rihanna deeply, but their alleged romance and dynamic was not reciprocal to that degree. Instead, she had children with the A$AP Mob frontman, and his dynamic with the OVO mogul soured rapidly in the wake of that. Also, Rocky allegedly had relations with the mother of The Boy's son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux.

Now, especially after the Kendrick Lamar battle, Drake and A$AP Rocky are fully opposed. Rocky dissed the 6ix God on the Future and Metro Boomin collab album WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, although he later admitted he regrets dragging their romantic crossovers into the spat.

We'll see if future Don't Be Dumb concerts add more significant fuel to this fire. For now, this owl and rat juxtaposition is all fans have to go by, and it's not the strongest foundation.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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