DJ Akademiks Wants A$AP Rocky To Fight Back Against Drake

A$AP Rocky and Drake both dropped new album this year, and both of them dissed each other on it. Don't Be Dumb and ICEMAN respectively had fans and haters on both sides talking a lot, including DJ Akademiks. But at this point in their feud, Ak feels more bad for Rocky than anything, as he doesn't seem as interested in Drizzy is in combat.

In a recent livestream clip caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Akademiks posited that The Boy's beef with Kendrick Lamar is way more significant and consequential than his issues with the Harlem creative. He called the OVO mogul and the A$AP Mob boss' dynamic more of an "interpersonal issue" between then and Rihanna, the former's former muse and the latter's love of his life. "This is d**k and p***y business," the streamer remarked, pointing out how Rocky was with Drake's son Adonis' mother.

"I like Drake's music more, but I don't want to see a full-on bullying," DJ Akademiks replied. "I kind of want A$AP to fight back a little bit. A$AP, you don't got nothing going, bro? Fight back, crodie. Make it interesting. They're arguing over women...

He mentioned A$AP Rocky's Drake references on Don't Be Dumb, but he doesn't find this to be sufficient. Ak thinks the 6ix God is just kicking his back in for little reason and is always shooting "headshots" for him. "I kind of feel bad... Rocky, you got to hit back..." he said. The streamer also brought up Drake fans clowning A$AP Rocky's recent performance, criticizing them for downplaying Rocky that much.

Also, he doesn't think A$AP would win a lyrical war with the Toronto superstar, but he hopes he can respond better in some way.

Drake's A$AP Rocky Beef

This whole beef saga has Rihanna in the middle. At least, that's how fans and A$AP Rocky himself have characterized it, although he said it was more about women in general rather than RiRi specifically.

Funnily enough, Rihanna may have responded to Drake's A$AP Rocky disses by promoting his upcoming tour on TikTok. Akademiks said what many fans are thinking: Drizzy seems fully committed to trashing Rocky, but Rocky's meager responses are making both sides look a little crazy. Still, many fans think the best response Rocky could offer is living a beautiful life with the woman Drake thought would be the love of his life.