DJ Akademiks Wants A$AP Rocky To Fight Back Against Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Wants ASAP Rocky Fight Back Against Drake
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: A$AP Rocky attends the Saint Laurent Met Gala after party at People's on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Saint Laurent)
Although DJ Akademiks is a big Drake fan, his connection to A$AP Rocky and back-handed praise of him means he's interested in more responses.

A$AP Rocky and Drake both dropped new album this year, and both of them dissed each other on it. Don't Be Dumb and ICEMAN respectively had fans and haters on both sides talking a lot, including DJ Akademiks. But at this point in their feud, Ak feels more bad for Rocky than anything, as he doesn't seem as interested in Drizzy is in combat.

In a recent livestream clip caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Akademiks posited that The Boy's beef with Kendrick Lamar is way more significant and consequential than his issues with the Harlem creative. He called the OVO mogul and the A$AP Mob boss' dynamic more of an "interpersonal issue" between then and Rihanna, the former's former muse and the latter's love of his life. "This is d**k and p***y business," the streamer remarked, pointing out how Rocky was with Drake's son Adonis' mother.

"I like Drake's music more, but I don't want to see a full-on bullying," DJ Akademiks replied. "I kind of want A$AP to fight back a little bit. A$AP, you don't got nothing going, bro? Fight back, crodie. Make it interesting. They're arguing over women...

He mentioned A$AP Rocky's Drake references on Don't Be Dumb, but he doesn't find this to be sufficient. Ak thinks the 6ix God is just kicking his back in for little reason and is always shooting "headshots" for him. "I kind of feel bad... Rocky, you got to hit back..." he said. The streamer also brought up Drake fans clowning A$AP Rocky's recent performance, criticizing them for downplaying Rocky that much.

Also, he doesn't think A$AP would win a lyrical war with the Toronto superstar, but he hopes he can respond better in some way.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Drake's A$AP Rocky Beef

This whole beef saga has Rihanna in the middle. At least, that's how fans and A$AP Rocky himself have characterized it, although he said it was more about women in general rather than RiRi specifically.

Funnily enough, Rihanna may have responded to Drake's A$AP Rocky disses by promoting his upcoming tour on TikTok. Akademiks said what many fans are thinking: Drizzy seems fully committed to trashing Rocky, but Rocky's meager responses are making both sides look a little crazy. Still, many fans think the best response Rocky could offer is living a beautiful life with the woman Drake thought would be the love of his life.

It's also important to note that DJ Akademiks recently interviewed A$AP Rocky about a lot of these issues. So it makes sense he would want to make sure both sides have a say in the matter.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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