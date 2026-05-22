A$AP Rocky Gets Trolled Relentlessly By Drake Fans For His Chanel Performance

BY Aron A.
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Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Rocky's April performance resurfaces and Drake fans have been going in.

It’s been a few months since ASAP Rocky unveiled his latest studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. And while it has been one of the most exciting releases of the year, it also contained a few expected shots at Drake. The two started as friends, but Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna seemingly soured their friendship. While Rocky and Rihanna now share three children together, the release of ICEMAN has now put a target on them by Drizzy’s rabid fanbase.

That’s the case, even when Drake isn’t remotely involved with their activities. In late April, Rocky performed at the Chanel Cruise 2027 after-party in Biarritz, France, in an intimate setting. Just as he breezed through some of the cuts from his latest album, it became quite obvious that the Chanel crowd isn’t really his core fanbase. 

Elle shared a video of the performance, which began circulating this week, just as the rapper gears up to launch his tour on May 27th. Unfortunately, Drake fans didn’t hesitate to troll A$AP Rocky for performing in front of a fashion audience who probably aren’t hip-hop fans to begin with. The Harlem rapper was clearly trying to deliver an engaging show with high energy, teasing what should be expected from his upcoming tour.

“Someone said ‘He should’ve just performed this for Rihanna and the kids at the house 🤦🏾‍♀️’ 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” one X user wrote.  Another added, “rocky post testing is one of the saddest things ive ever seen.”

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

ASAP Rocky’s Performance Gets Torched Online

At the end of the day, all publicity is good publicity, and even if this intimate performance didn’t translate to social clips. The viral moment arrived a week after the release of Drake’s ICEMAN, where the Canadian rapper took a few subliminal shots at both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on songs like “Burning Bridges,” “Firm Friends,” and possibly on “Ran To Atlanta.” Check Rocky’s performance post above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below. 

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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