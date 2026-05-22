It’s been a few months since ASAP Rocky unveiled his latest studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. And while it has been one of the most exciting releases of the year, it also contained a few expected shots at Drake. The two started as friends, but Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna seemingly soured their friendship. While Rocky and Rihanna now share three children together, the release of ICEMAN has now put a target on them by Drizzy’s rabid fanbase.

That’s the case, even when Drake isn’t remotely involved with their activities. In late April, Rocky performed at the Chanel Cruise 2027 after-party in Biarritz, France, in an intimate setting. Just as he breezed through some of the cuts from his latest album, it became quite obvious that the Chanel crowd isn’t really his core fanbase.

Elle shared a video of the performance, which began circulating this week, just as the rapper gears up to launch his tour on May 27th. Unfortunately, Drake fans didn’t hesitate to troll A$AP Rocky for performing in front of a fashion audience who probably aren’t hip-hop fans to begin with. The Harlem rapper was clearly trying to deliver an engaging show with high energy, teasing what should be expected from his upcoming tour.

“Someone said ‘He should’ve just performed this for Rihanna and the kids at the house 🤦🏾‍♀️’ 😭😭😭😭😭😭,” one X user wrote. Another added, “rocky post testing is one of the saddest things ive ever seen.”

ASAP Rocky’s Performance Gets Torched Online