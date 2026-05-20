Fans Debate Drake’s Mob Boss Persona After The Release Of "ICEMAN"

Drake’s fresh off a triple album release that has the Internet in a chokehold. Between the hour-long livestream and the surprise announcement that ICEMAN will be accompanied by two other albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, there has been a lot to digest and analyze. However, there’s still one major issue that people have consistently brought up as it pertains to Drake’s latter catalog–the mob boss persona.

X user @theboyillinois sparked debate across the social media platform when he pointed out how Drake needs to put an end to the ominous gangster persona that has made many people weary of his recent catalog. “I think Drake is a dope ass rapper, but that fake tough mob boss shit has to stop,” the user wrote.

The responses varied from some who defended Drake and others who believed it’s something he puts on before he leaves the house. “I’m sorry, but I know people from there and he really is on that,” another user wrote in response.

“every time Drake acts tough somebody suddenly knows a cousin and childhood friend from Toronto 😭 y’all got the deepest intelligence network on earth,” @Dr_Elon1 added.

Someone even brought up some of Drake’s past and how that undercuts the perception people have of him. “Drake has been robbed, slapped, and pissed on. That’s the holy trinity of a n***a not being on that 😂,” @Trigg3100 wrote.

X Debates Drake’s Mob Persona