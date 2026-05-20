Fans Debate Drake’s Mob Boss Persona After The Release Of "ICEMAN"

BY Aron A.
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Drake
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
X has questions about how deep Drake's ties actually run.

Drake’s fresh off a triple album release that has the Internet in a chokehold. Between the hour-long livestream and the surprise announcement that ICEMAN will be accompanied by two other albums, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, there has been a lot to digest and analyze. However, there’s still one major issue that people have consistently brought up as it pertains to Drake’s latter catalog–the mob boss persona.

X user @theboyillinois sparked debate across the social media platform when he pointed out how Drake needs to put an end to the ominous gangster persona that has made many people weary of his recent catalog. “I think Drake is a dope ass rapper, but that fake tough mob boss shit has to stop,” the user wrote.

The responses varied from some who defended Drake and others who believed it’s something he puts on before he leaves the house. “I’m sorry, but I know people from there and he really is on that,” another user wrote in response. 

“every time Drake acts tough somebody suddenly knows a cousin and childhood friend from Toronto 😭 y’all got the deepest intelligence network on earth,” @Dr_Elon1 added.

Someone even brought up some of Drake’s past and how that undercuts the perception people have of him. “Drake has been robbed, slapped, and pissed on. That’s the holy trinity of a n***a not being on that 😂,” @Trigg3100 wrote. 

Read More: Drake "ICEMAN" Album Review

X Debates Drake’s Mob Persona

Drake might not be a mob boss, but it’s clear that he has some serious pull in the city of Toronto. One of the music videos in the ICEMAN rollout included Drake recording inside City Hall, specifically inside the Mayor’s office, while wearing the Chain of Office. So, maybe the tough guy talk might not translate to a broader audience outside of his core fanbase. However, his influence clearly goes well beyond just music and entertainment. 

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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