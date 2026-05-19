Anthony Fantano Rips Drake's "ICEMAN" Apart After Release Hoax

Drake once sent Anthony Fantano of The Needle Drop an angry DM for negatively reviewing his music in very critical fashion. Clearly, their contentious relationship continues. Fantano just dropped off his review for the new album ICEMAN, and it wasn't very charitable to the tracklist.

He gave the new project a two out of ten. Overall, the music critic was not a fan of the content's direction on the LP, meager production, and other factors. Obviously, this either angered OVO fans who think the record deserved a better shot or made folks already aware of Fantano's Drizzy criticisms express unsurprised dismissal and contempt.

The critical reception to Drake's ICEMAN hasn't been pretty, as Pitchfork also gave it a low score of 4.8. However, they did give MAID OF HONOUR an eight, so you can't say they're hating for the love of the game.

Many other fans continue to react to critical takes on the album. But when it comes to the core fanbase, they couldn't be happier with this trilogy.

Drake ICEMAN Review

Many other publications and platforms are reviewing ICEMAN, even if not as formally as the aforementioned Pitchfork and The Needle Drop. DJ Akademiks, for example, reacted to Joe Budden and Charlamagne Tha God's takes on the project on their podcast/radio shows. He thought Budden opened himself up to more money and business by being more praiseful, whereas he thought Charlamagne missed the mark by not focusing on the music enough in favor of old battle narratives.

For those unaware, Drake and Anthony Fantano don't like each other for a lot of reasons. Beyond just musical criticism, they have also clashed over more serious matters. For example, the former trolled the latter amid Fantano's resurfaced use of slurs in old videos, which caused much controversy.

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