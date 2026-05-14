How To Listen To Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" later tonight, and there is no denying that the fans are excited for the project.

Tonight, Drake will be dropping ICEMAN. As it stands, there is still a lot we do not know about the album. For instance, we still do not know who will be featured. We also don't have the tracklist or the cover art.

This has left a lot of fans feeling as though something big is coming. Of course, ICEMAN Episode 4 is dropping on YouTube later tonight, at 9:45 PM EST. However, fans are still desperate for more information about this album.

At this time, we still do not know what time the album is going to be dropping. In the past, Drake has released his albums at 6 AM EST. That said, his ICEMAN live stream suggests we will get the album at midnight, on the dot.

One thing we do know for sure is how fans can listen to the album.

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Drake Is Ready To Drop "ICEMAN"

Once the album officially releases, you will be able to consume the project on various platforms. Digital Streaming Platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, and even Apple Music will all be carrying the project. Furthermore, it is expected that the songs will also be released on YouTube.

From there, fans can expect Drake to eventually release physical copies, such as vinyl and CDs. This is par for the course with any Drizzy project, and fans shouldn't expect too many surprises when it comes to album delivery.

If you were expecting some Kanye STEM player shenanigans, you will be sorely disappointed. Regardless, this is a very exciting night for hip-hop. Even if you don't love Drake as an artist, you cannot deny that a new album is going to move the needle.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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