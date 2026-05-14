How To Listen To Drake's "ICEMAN"

Tonight, Drake will be dropping ICEMAN. As it stands, there is still a lot we do not know about the album. For instance, we still do not know who will be featured. We also don't have the tracklist or the cover art.

This has left a lot of fans feeling as though something big is coming. Of course, ICEMAN Episode 4 is dropping on YouTube later tonight, at 9:45 PM EST. However, fans are still desperate for more information about this album.

At this time, we still do not know what time the album is going to be dropping. In the past, Drake has released his albums at 6 AM EST. That said, his ICEMAN live stream suggests we will get the album at midnight, on the dot.

One thing we do know for sure is how fans can listen to the album.

Drake Is Ready To Drop "ICEMAN"

Once the album officially releases, you will be able to consume the project on various platforms. Digital Streaming Platforms such as Spotify, Tidal, and even Apple Music will all be carrying the project. Furthermore, it is expected that the songs will also be released on YouTube.

From there, fans can expect Drake to eventually release physical copies, such as vinyl and CDs. This is par for the course with any Drizzy project, and fans shouldn't expect too many surprises when it comes to album delivery.

If you were expecting some Kanye STEM player shenanigans, you will be sorely disappointed. Regardless, this is a very exciting night for hip-hop. Even if you don't love Drake as an artist, you cannot deny that a new album is going to move the needle.