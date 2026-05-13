Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Getting Its Own Projections On The CN Tower

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards
Apr 24, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Rapper Drake looks on from courtside during the game between the Washington Wizards and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. The Wizards won 106-99, and lead the series 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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Drake is one of the biggest artists in the world, and when "ICEMAN" drops, that is all people will be talking about.

Drake has officially set his ICEMAN release date for Friday, May 15. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest projects of Drizzy's career. We have not gotten a solo album from him since 2023's For All The Dogs. It is also his first solo project since the Kendrick Lamar beef. Needless to say, there is a lot riding on this one.

Throughout the past week or so, Drake has been spotted around Toronto, shooting a variety of music videos. For instance, he was seen at various Toronto landmarks, including the CN Tower. It is expected that this music video shoot is related to his upcoming ICEMAN Episode 4. That episode is slated to be released on Thursday, May 14.

With that being said, projections are now appearing on the CN Tower, and they all appear to be ICEMAN-related. You can see these projections in the DJ Akademiks post, below.

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Drake Prepares ICEMAN

Ultimately, this rollout has been a fascinating one to watch. Drake is an artist who commands attention, and the ICEMAN rollout is certainly no different. Whether or not this actually results in the music matching up to the expectations remains to be seen.

There has been a noticeable lack of hip-hop representation on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, and Drake has the opportunity to change that. It is expected that most of the ICEMAN songs will chart. Whether or not any of them goes number one, still very much remains to be seen.

With the album just 36 hours away, the next couple of days are going to get interesting. After all, we still don't have cover art, a tracklist, or a features list.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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