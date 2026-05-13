Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Getting Its Own Projections On The CN Tower

Drake has officially set his ICEMAN release date for Friday, May 15. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest projects of Drizzy's career. We have not gotten a solo album from him since 2023's For All The Dogs. It is also his first solo project since the Kendrick Lamar beef. Needless to say, there is a lot riding on this one.

Throughout the past week or so, Drake has been spotted around Toronto, shooting a variety of music videos. For instance, he was seen at various Toronto landmarks, including the CN Tower. It is expected that this music video shoot is related to his upcoming ICEMAN Episode 4. That episode is slated to be released on Thursday, May 14.

With that being said, projections are now appearing on the CN Tower, and they all appear to be ICEMAN-related. You can see these projections in the DJ Akademiks post, below.

Drake Prepares ICEMAN

Ultimately, this rollout has been a fascinating one to watch. Drake is an artist who commands attention, and the ICEMAN rollout is certainly no different. Whether or not this actually results in the music matching up to the expectations remains to be seen.

There has been a noticeable lack of hip-hop representation on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, and Drake has the opportunity to change that. It is expected that most of the ICEMAN songs will chart. Whether or not any of them goes number one, still very much remains to be seen.