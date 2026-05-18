Drake Fans Spam Rihanna's Comments With "ICEMAN" Lyrics

Drake took lyrical jabs at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on "ICEMAN," and now he comment sections have been flooded with trolls.

“I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, ” Rocky said. “Seemed like they was unhappy for me… started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings.” As for whether there is any chance of fixing their issues, Rocky put that thought to rest with a firm no. Check out Drake fans in Rihanna's comment section above.

Amid his Don't Be Dumb release earlier this year, A$AP Rocky didn't mince words when he spoke about the animosity between him and Drake, even taking a few jabs on "Stole My Flow." Now that Rocky and Rihanna are together and parents of three small children, the rapper has especially stepped up to defend his family...even against Drake.

Following the release of Drizzy's heavily anticipated ICEMAN, listeners were quick to point out that the rapper took lyrical aim at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on "Burning Bridges." He rapped, “Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at? ... You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.”

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.