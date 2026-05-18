Drake Fans Spam Rihanna's Comments With "ICEMAN" Lyrics

She hasn't talked about him or brought him up in years, but Rihanna can't shake being mentioned by Drake. The two had a reported brief love affair over a decade ago, and while she has moved on, Drake continues to take shots at the singer.
Following the release of Drizzy's heavily anticipated ICEMAN, listeners were quick to point out that the rapper took lyrical aim at A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on "Burning Bridges." He rapped, “Your baby momma ain't even post a single, damn, where she at? ... You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it, now you drop your album and you back dissing.”
The bars have sparked a flurry among Drake fans, who have taken to Rihanna's social media to spam her comment section with them. Many have opted to share Drake gifs, while others simply drop remarks about how she "ain't even post a single" from Rocky's latest album.
Months Ago, Rocky Talked About Tension With Drake
Amid his Don't Be Dumb release earlier this year, A$AP Rocky didn't mince words when he spoke about the animosity between him and Drake, even taking a few jabs on "Stole My Flow." Now that Rocky and Rihanna are together and parents of three small children, the rapper has especially stepped up to defend his family...even against Drake.
“I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes,” Rocky said. “Seemed like they was unhappy for me… started sending shots. I think that’s what led to any of our misunderstandings.” As for whether there is any chance of fixing their issues, Rocky put that thought to rest with a firm no. Check out Drake fans in Rihanna's comment section above.