Commentator Calls Pharrell "AKA Rocky" At FIFA World Cup Final

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Commentator Pharrell AKA Rocky FIFA World Cup Final
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 13: Rapper A$AP Rocky (L) and singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams attend adidas Originals Pink Beach Pharrell Williams party on May 13, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for 42West)
The commentator at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final corrected himself and said A$AP Rocky... But he still wrongly identified Pharrell.

A whole bunch of celebrities are in New York City today (Sunday, July 19) to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. But if you were listening to a United Kingdom broadcast and looking away from the screen, you might not have the right idea of who was actually in the crowd and where in the crowd they were. In a clip caught by Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, a commentator confused Pharrell with "AKA Rocky" (he meant A$AP Rocky) when the Neptunes producer appeared on screen.

"I think that's AKA Rocky. Or A$AP Rocky, sorry... I think..." the commentator said. It led to a wave of jokes online and outraged reactions, with some alleging racism and others just finding it to be a funny mix-up. But with the cavalcade of superstars attending this massive match, there are a lot of superstars to keep track of... Although it's still ridiculous to mix up P with Rocky.

Maybe the commentator was thinking of Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky's shared fashion prowess in along to their shared musical stardom. While their Louis Vuitton collaboration did not pan out, Williams previewed new music with the Harlem creative at the brand's runway show in January of this year.

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Pharrell At The World Cup

Elsewhere, Pharrell had another big weekend in July, as last week saw Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows take over the timeline. During his special guest appearance on the final night of the three-concert run, P sent a warning to Hov's enemies.

"They poked the bear and then the bear cut his hair and now he got on his helmet,” he expressed. “And he getting ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n***as, y’all know what I’m talking about."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky seems to prefer other sports, and he is in heaven following his New York Knicks' NBA championship earlier this summer. But the ironic part of all this is that Rocky and his boo Rihanna are at the World Cup final right now. So maybe that U.K. commentator had seen them before and got his wires crossed for a second. Either way, it mad for a pretty viral moment.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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