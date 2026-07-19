Commentator Calls Pharrell "AKA Rocky" At FIFA World Cup Final

A whole bunch of celebrities are in New York City today (Sunday, July 19) to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. But if you were listening to a United Kingdom broadcast and looking away from the screen, you might not have the right idea of who was actually in the crowd and where in the crowd they were. In a clip caught by Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, a commentator confused Pharrell with "AKA Rocky" (he meant A$AP Rocky) when the Neptunes producer appeared on screen.

"I think that's AKA Rocky. Or A$AP Rocky, sorry... I think..." the commentator said. It led to a wave of jokes online and outraged reactions, with some alleging racism and others just finding it to be a funny mix-up. But with the cavalcade of superstars attending this massive match, there are a lot of superstars to keep track of... Although it's still ridiculous to mix up P with Rocky.

Maybe the commentator was thinking of Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky's shared fashion prowess in along to their shared musical stardom. While their Louis Vuitton collaboration did not pan out, Williams previewed new music with the Harlem creative at the brand's runway show in January of this year.

Pharrell At The World Cup

Elsewhere, Pharrell had another big weekend in July, as last week saw Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows take over the timeline. During his special guest appearance on the final night of the three-concert run, P sent a warning to Hov's enemies.

"They poked the bear and then the bear cut his hair and now he got on his helmet,” he expressed. “And he getting ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them n***as, y’all know what I’m talking about."