mix-up
- MusicHilarious In-Flight Mix-Up, Passengers Pose With Snoop Dogg LookalikeThis in-flight mix-up injected an unexpected dose of entertainment.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicNLE Choppa Mistaken For Chris Brown By Walmart Employee: WatchLuckily, NLE Choppa didn't seem too offended.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralMaster P & Luther Vandross Have Google Tweaking In Hilarious Search ConfusionWho knew the No Limit Records mogul was one of the greatest soul singers of all time?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVZendaya Corrects Fan's Mother Who Misidentifies Her: "'I'm On Euphoria, Darling"Don't get it messed up. By Noah C
- SportsIndians Pitcher Shane Bieber Mistaken For "Justin Bieber" On Topps Baseball Card"Is it too late to say sorry?" - Topps trading cards.By Devin Ch
- MusicRita Ora Gets Mistaken For Post Malone In Grammy Awards Mix-UpThe Hollywood Reporter used a photo of Rita Ora dressed as Post Malone to make a major announcement.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAngela Bassett Responds To "New York Times" Mixing Her Up With Omarosa ManigaultAngela takes the high road. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyBoston Woman Becomes A Millionaire After Bank Mixes Up Her IdentityTD awarded a cool mill to the wrong "Ellen Fleming."By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Jeopardy!" Contestant Casually Mistakes Eminem For Jack WhiteAccording to one contestant, the former White Stripes frontman is also responsible for "8 Mile."
By David Saric
- SocietyDonald Trump Announces Sales Of F-52 Planes That Only Exist In "Call Of Duty"Trump's latest mishap is amusing at best. By David Saric