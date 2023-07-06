Google has its fair share of glitches, errors, mistakes, and a whole slew of other issues, but this one was at least quite amusing. Moreover, users realized that if you search Luther Vandross on Google, you end up getting a picture of No Limit Records mogul and rap icon Master P. Of course, it quickly went viral after it caught some steam, especially after none other than The Roots’ Questlove posted about it on his Instagram page. Amid an age of artificial intelligence and automation, the acclaimed creative reminded users that humans aren’t that easy to replace after all. “This is why humans aren’t replaceable,” Quest wrote under a screenshot of the boss of one of the most iconic labels in hip-hop history being confused for Luther Vandross by the tech giant.

In addition, his comments section flooded with jokes tying Master P and Luther Vandross together. “Here and now, I promise to Make em say ugh,” one user wrote in reference to their respective tracks, “Make Em Say Uhh!” and “Here and Now.” Another wrote, “He has No Limit to his Love Songs, with hits like ‘Make ‘Em Say Never Too Much.” Perhaps the funniest reference, though, brought Kanye West into the fray. “She said she want some Marvin Gaye, some No Limit Soldiers, a little Anita…will definitely set this party off right,” referencing “Slow Jamz.”

Questlove Blasts Google For Mixing Up Master P & Luther Vandross

However, others expressed less amusement and more indignation online, blasting Google for mistaking Master P for Luther Vandross. While the general public doesn’t know how the search engine came to this conclusion (curation, an algorithmic mistake, etc.), many thought it to be racist given that they mixed up two Black men. “@Google who is responsible for this ?” one Twitter user demanded. “This is a picture of percy miller sr. aka master p, not luther vandross. I know yall think we all look alike but i can assure you we dont.”

Meanwhile, Master P revealed that he’s working on a No Limit TV series. “No Limit TV series coming soon,” he wrote on IG in March. “We’re still looking for people to play the Ice Cream man and other characters. The real Master P story from New Orleans to the Bay Area. @deontaylor We’re about to make history. #GODisgood.” “Power was a hit, BMF was a hit, salute to @50cent,” he stated in August upon its announcement. “Now the Master P No limit Tv series coming soon. Who y’all think should play the young Ice Cream Man? It can be an actor now or someone new. From New Orleans to the Bay Area the Real Story. Drama, romance, comedy, action and the American dream. When you put God first nothing is impossible.” For more on Master P and Luther Vandross (and hopefully less on Google’s antics), log back into HNHH.

