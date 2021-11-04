- TVThe Most Expensive Super Bowl CommercialsCompanies have dropped big bucks on their eye-catching ads during the Big Game. By Demi Phillips
- MusicIce Spice Responds To Being Among The Most-Searched Artists Of The YearIce Spice had an impressive 2023.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice And Sexyy Red Were Some Of The Most Searched Trends Of 2023The two breakout rappers had some high-traffic search moments this year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDDG Asks Google If She Knows Who He Is, Her Response Leaves Him UncomfortableDDG needed to make sure Google knows him.By Alexander Cole
- TechGoogle Is Offering Employees $99 Rooms At Its On-Site HotelNo commute and complimentary breakfast are listed as benefits.By Ben Mock
- MusicLupe Fiasco Partners With Google To Create New A.I. Tool For RappersTextFX is designed to help rappers write lyrics.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralMaster P & Luther Vandross Have Google Tweaking In Hilarious Search ConfusionWho knew the No Limit Records mogul was one of the greatest soul singers of all time?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wayne Claims His Google Net Worth Is Incorrect, But Not In The Way You'd ThinkThe Young Money boss said that he's a "zillion dollar" figure when disputing his listed $160 million net worth on the search engine, although not in the way that you'd think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLudacris Connects With Flo Milli & PJ On Google Collab Track, "Buying All Black"The three lyricists teamed up with Google to create a Black-owned Friday anthem for the masses ahead of November 25th.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNas Makes Big Money Moves Alongside Google In $20M InvestmentNas and Google put in on a $20M investment into African mobile games publisher Carry1st. By Aron A.
- TechGoogle Under Investigation For Harassment & Discrimination ReportsCalifornia civil rights regulators are investigating Google for alleged harassment and discrimination of Black, female employees. By Brianna Lawson
- SportsChad Ochocinco Disputes Google Net WorthOchocinco showed a 'child, please' mentality when questioned about net worth.By Vaughn Johnson